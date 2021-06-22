Riding Gear Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The global dPCR and qPCR market is expected to reach US$ 6,371.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 3,255.5 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.1% from 2018-2025. dPCR and qPCR are PCR technology which have evolved over the years from thermostable polymerases, development of automated thermocyclers to latest digital PCR (d-PCR) methodologies. However, the basic principle of denature, anneal, extend remains the same. qPCR has spawned the second generation that allows analysis and diagnosis with reduced risk of contamination and is considered as 'gold standard'. dPCR amplifies the target DNA molecule and quantifies directly without external calibrator.