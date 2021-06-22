Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Point of Care Technology Market to See Booming Growth with Danaher, Quidel, Trinity Biotech

Las Vegas Herald
 16 days ago

The latest study released on the Global Point of Care Technology Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Point of Care Technology market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

www.lasvegasherald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Competition#Market Trends#Trinity Biotech#Ama Research#Key Players#Roche Diagnostics#Abbott Laboratories#Dickinson And Company#Johnson Johnson#Danaher Corporation#Chembio Diagnostics#Ekf Diagnostics#Poc#Poct#Home Care Clinics#Ambulatory Care Rrb#Mexico Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
News Break
Economy
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
Country
Philippines
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Country
Egypt
Country
Indonesia
Country
Spain
News Break
Industry
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Vietnam
Related
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Europe Agritech Market Likely to Experience A Huge Growth in Near Future 2028 | Conservis, Indigo Ag, Inc., LettUs Grow Ltd., Pivot Bio

Businessmarketinsights Latest update on "Europe Agritech Market" Analysis, Europe Agritech market growth analysis and Projection by – 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of topmost companies into the Europe Agritech industry. With the classified Europe Agritech market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

3D Printed Oncology Prosthetic Market 2021- Key Strategy, Revenue, Opportunity, Business Segment Overview and Key Trends -2028 | GE Healthcare, Xilloc Medical B.V., Neusoft Medical System, Koninklijke Philips N.V & More

The Insight Partners announces the research on Global 3D Printed Oncology Prosthetic Market as it covers the key boundaries required for your Research Need. This Global 3D Printed Oncology Prosthetic Market Report covers worldwide, local, and nation level market size, pieces of the overall industry, ongoing pattern, the effect of covid19 on worldwide.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Surgical Drainage Devices Market Research 2021 Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2028

Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market research report published by Reports and Data offers key insights into the Surgical Drainage Devices market and presents an overall evaluation of the current market scenario along with the scope. The report strives to offer beneficial strategic recommendations to the readers to help them achieve their business goals and objectives. The report analyzes the Surgical Drainage Devices market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. An extensive regional analysis of the Surgical Drainage Devices industry offers a comprehensive understanding of the spread of the Surgical Drainage Devices industry along with the growth rate of the market.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Network Probe Market projected to reach $909 million by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 12.3%

According to a new market research report "Network Probe Market by Component (Solution and Services (Consulting, Training and Support, and Integration and Deployment)), Deployment Mode (On-premises and Cloud), End User (Service Providers and Enterprises), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global network probe market size is expected to grow USD 509 million in 2021 to USD 909 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 12.3% during the forecast period. As organizations progress to cloud and adopt new technologies, the way they architect and set up network infrastructure must change. The role that networks play in business processes and business efficiencies is increasing every day, and with the positive correlation, the needs of dynamic businesses are increasing the size and complexity of networks. As enterprise networks get complex, network operation teams are forced to deploy multiple tools to obtain visibility and control to manage their networks. Network probe offers an integrated approach toward managing complex networks.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market is expected to reach US$ 1,546.4 Mn with a CAGR of 12.4% from 2019-2027

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled 'Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology and End User, the global Mobile cardiac telemetry systems market is expected to reach US$ 1,546.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 564.8 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.4% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global mobile cardiac telemetry systems market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Laboratory Equipment Services Market Growth To Reach USD 29.8 Billion To 2028 by Top Players Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, etc

The global Laboratory Equipment Services market size is expected to reach USD 29.8 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 13.6%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rapidly expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, increased government funding for research organizations and academic institutions, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies' increasing initiatives towards research & development activities are pivotal factors accountable for the global Laboratory Equipment Services market growth. The rising prevalence of acute and chronic ailments worldwide, augmented need for accurate disease diagnosis, growing adoption of safety testing measures across food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries, and increasing government support for biomedical research & development programs are the other vital aspects of the global market growth.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

E-Scooters Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide with Pedego, Alta, Liberty

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of E-Scooters Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "E-Scooters Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global E-Scooters market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the E-Scooters Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

AI in Computer Vision Market worth $51.3 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "AI in Computer Vision Market With Covid-19 Impact by Component, Machine Learning Models, Function, Application (Industrial, Non-Industrial), End-Use Industry (Security & Surveillance, Consumer Electronics) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the AI in Computer Vision Market is estimated to be valued at USD 15.9 billion in 2021 and reach USD 51.3 billion by 2026; it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period (2021–2026). The major factors driving the growth of AI in computer vision market are growing need for quality inspection and automation, increasing demand for computer vision systems in non-traditional and emerging applications, and rising need for ASICs and government initiatives to support industrial automation and integration of AI into the edge devices. However, several factors, such as rising security concerns related to cloud-based image processing and analytics can act as a key challenge in the market during the forecast period.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Smart Oilfield Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide with Halliburton,Schlumberger, Pason Systems

Latest released the research study on Global Smart Oilfield Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Smart OilfieldMarket research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Smart Oilfield Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are GE(Baker Hughes) (United States),China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) (China),Halliburton Corporation (United States),Honeywell International (United States),Schlumberger Ltd (United States),Accenture (Ireland),Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway),Microseismic (United States),National Oilwell Varco (United States),Pason Systems (Canada)
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Secure Logistics Market - Current Impact to Make Big Changes | Lemuir Group, Securitas, Prosegur

The latest launched report on Global Secure Logistics Market delivers a transformation framework to understand how megatrends affect industry growth, taking into account the major disrupting forces creating uncertainties for every organisation in the Secure Logistics. Based on these outcomes, HTF MI outline plan for these volatile scenarios considering companies such as Lemuir Group, GardaWorld Corporation, Securitas, Prosegur, Maltacourt Global Logistics, G4S, Brink's & Loomis.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Airport Kiosks Market Poised for Growth; SITA, Fujitsu, IER SAS, Rockwell Collins

Latest added Global Airport Kiosks Market research study by AMA Research offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are KIOSK Information Systems (United States), NCR Corporation (United States), Toshiba Tec Corporation (Japan), Wincor Nixdorf International GmbH (Germany), SITA SA (Switzerland), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), IER SAS (France), Embross Group Pty Ltd (Canada), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (United States), Phoenix Kiosk, Inc. (United States) etc. The study explored is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Mastectomy Bras Market is Going to Boom | Amoena, Anita, Jodee

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Mastectomy Bras Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Mastectomy Bras Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Mastectomy Bras market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Mastectomy Bras Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

IPad Kiosk Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants CipherHealth, Photo Booth Solutions, SurveyStance

2020-2025 Global IPad Kiosk Software Market Report - Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global IPad Kiosk Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are CipherHealth, Photo Booth Solutions, Logic Reservation, SurveyStance, Kiosk Group, ManageEngine, Tabsurvey, Griffin Technology, ProInteractive, Codium Labs, Georgesoft, Hexnode, Moki Mobility & Apptizer.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Metering Pumps Market by Type, End-Use Industry and Region- Global Forecast to 2026

According to the new market research report "Metering Pumps Market by Type (Diaphragm, Piston/Plunger), End-Use Industry (Water Treatment, Petrochemicals, Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Textile, Automotive, Pulp & Paper), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, The global metering pumps market size is projected to grow from USD 6.1 billion in 2020 to USD 7.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2020 and 2026. Factors such as stringent government regulations regarding water treatment, growth of chemical, and petrochemical and oil & gas industries, double-digit growth of pharmaceutical industry in developing countries, and the demand for digital pumping solutions are driving the metering pumps market. Moreover, the increasing demand for superior quality, reliable, and accurate metering systems and expansion of chemical plant capacities are expected to offer opportunities for metering pump manufacturers.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Kombucha Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | KeVita, Red Bull, Kosmic Kombucha

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Kombucha Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Kombucha Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Kombucha market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Kombucha Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Energy IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Peaking Power Plants Market is Going to Boom with Wartsila, Edina, Clarke Energy

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Peaking Power Plants Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Peaking Power Plants Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Peaking Power Plants market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Peaking Power Plants Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Pool Chemicals - Market A Worth Observing Growth: Lonza, FMC, NC Brands

Latest added Global Pool Chemicals Market research study by AMA Research offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are Lonza Group (Switzerland), FMC Corporation (United States), NC Brands L.P. (United States), Haviland Pool (United States), Occidental Chemical Corporation (United States), Axiall Corporation (United States), Lanxess AG (United States), Monsanto Company (United States), Olin Corporation (United States), Nippon Soda (Japan) etc. The study explored is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

ATP Assays Market Share To Reach USD 472.6 Million to 2028 by Top Players Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Promega Corporation, Danaher Corporation

The expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors worldwide and the rising need for food & drug safety are the key market growth propellers. ATP Assays Market Size – USD 213.2 million in 2020, Growth – at a CAGR of 10.5%, Trends – The rising prevalence of life-threatening diseases like cancer and the growing demand for safer food and medicinal products.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Multi-Functions Medical Beds Market 2021- Key Strategy, Revenue, Opportunity, Business Segment Overview and Key Trends -2028 | Hill-Rom, Stiegelmeyer, Stryker, Paramount Bed, Linet Group, ArjoHuntleigh, Invacare Corporation & More

The Insight Partners announces the research on Global Multi-Functions Medical Beds Market as it covers the key boundaries required for your Research Need. This Global Multi-Functions Medical Beds Market Report covers worldwide, local, and nation level market size, pieces of the overall industry, ongoing pattern, the effect of covid19 on worldwide.

Comments / 0

Community Policy