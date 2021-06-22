Vacuum Truck Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Federal Signal, Vac-Con, Cappellotto, Keith Huber

According to the new market research report "AI in Computer Vision Market With Covid-19 Impact by Component, Machine Learning Models, Function, Application (Industrial, Non-Industrial), End-Use Industry (Security & Surveillance, Consumer Electronics) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the AI in Computer Vision Market is estimated to be valued at USD 15.9 billion in 2021 and reach USD 51.3 billion by 2026; it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period (2021–2026). The major factors driving the growth of AI in computer vision market are growing need for quality inspection and automation, increasing demand for computer vision systems in non-traditional and emerging applications, and rising need for ASICs and government initiatives to support industrial automation and integration of AI into the edge devices. However, several factors, such as rising security concerns related to cloud-based image processing and analytics can act as a key challenge in the market during the forecast period.