Video Conferencing Market may reach to $22.5 billion by 2026 at 19.7% CAGR

Las Vegas Herald
 16 days ago

According to a new market research report "Video Conferencing Market by Component (Hardware, Solutions, and Services), Application (Corporate Communication, Training and Development, and Marketing and Client Engagement), Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region - Global forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size expected to grow from USD 9.2 billion in 2021 to USD 22.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7% during the forecast period.

www.lasvegasherald.com
