Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

ALBUM REVIEW: The Mountain Goats shine a light on ‘Dark in Here’

By Ben Schultz
riffmagazine.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mountain Goats’ latest album, Dark in Here, feels so timely that it’s hard to believe the band recorded it more than a year ago. According to the liner notes, John Darnielle and his bandmates bashed out these 12 tracks over six days in early March 2020. At that point, of course, COVID-19 had not killed more than 600,000 Americans, the outgoing President’s supporters had not attacked the U.S. Capitol, a massive snowstorm had not ravaged Texas, and so on.

riffmagazine.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mountain Goats#Mountain#Music#Americans#Horseman#Jews
Related
MusicJamBase

The JamBase Podcast: The Mountain Goats’ John Darnielle

Episode 84 of The JamBase Podcast, a partner of the Osiris Media Network, features an interview with The Mountain Goats frontman John Darnielle. JamBase’s David Onigman interviewed Darnielle and discussed the band’s new album, Dark In Here, which comes out tomorrow, Friday, June 25 on Merge Records. Darnielle and Onigman...
Kerrang

Album review: Beartooth – Below

‘I feel the rage / Something’s starting to grow,’ snarls Caleb Shomo. ​‘Six hundred sixty six feet in my hell below…’. Starting with the first line of the opening title-track on Beartooth​’s fourth album, it’s clear that we’re treading through more unhinged, infernal territory than ever before. From the skeletal biker ripping up the graveyard dirt on its artwork (“He’s the overlord of the darkness within myself,” Caleb told K! earlier this year) to the headbanging rhythms of Fed Up, the blastbeats of Dominate and the Metallica-indebted instrumental closer The Last Riff, this is a no-holds-barred exercise in heavy fucking metal. It’s a record influenced by Sabbath and Sleep, Power Trip and Pantera – and it shows through proudly.
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Scientists – Negativity

A reassertion of the Scientists’ outsider status. While unsung in their heyday (often by design), the bands of the ‘80s punk/indie underground have long since received their dues. From Sonic Youth to Mudhoney, the sprawling network of DIY bands who made the alt-rock boom possible has been endlessly memorialized with books, tribute albums and t-shirt after t-shirt. But to this day, at least outside their home country of Australia, the Scientists fly under the radar. Hence “Outsider,” the opening track off their first album in 35 years, Negativity. Rather than make some sort of grand comeback statement, the band decided to reassert their outsider status with this record and pick up right where they left off as if they never broke up in the first place.
MusicJamBase

Today’s New Albums: The Mountain Goats, Hiss Golden Messenger, Modest Mouse, Lucy Dacus & More

Each week Release Day Picks profiles new LPs and EPs Team JamBase will be checking out on release day Friday. This week we highlight new albums by The Mountain Goats, Hiss Golden Messenger, Modest Mouse, Lucy Dacus, Hiatus Kaiyote, Grateful Dead, Jerry Garcia Band, T. Hardy Morris, Michael League, Sault and Big Atomic. Read on for more insight into the records we have all queued up to spin.
decibelmagazine.com

Album Review: Withered – ‘Verloren’

Best New Noise, review Best New Noise, Season of Mist, Verloren, Withered. It has been five years since Atlanta decay-dealers Withered released a new album. Before 2016’s Grief Relic, it was another six years since that album’s predecessor. Withered refer to themselves as “tortured blackened doom,” and the wait between albums has certainly been fittingly torturous. Their new album Verloren—which translates to “missing” in German—ends the dry spell with a gargantuan effort that ranks as their most dynamic release.
cogconnected.com

Tandem: A Tale of Shadows Shines Light on the Darkness

I had the opportunity to go hands-on with a short and sweet demo of Tandem: A Tale of Shadows, and came away relatively hopeful for the final product. At its core, Tandem is a puzzle platformer that leverages aspects of both genres. Specifically, its top-down view has more of a puzzle game feel while its side-scrolling is more platformer-based.
Musicsoundandsoulonline.com

Required Listening: The Velvet Underground & Nico

According to author Martin Amis, “It is the summit of idleness to deplore the present, to deplore actuality.” Here, Amis reminds us that reality, the here and now, is inescapable. As much as we might romanticize the past, the present overwhelms us. With iconoclastic intentions, The Velvet Underground embraced modernity with the release of their debut record, 1967’s The Velvet Underground & Nico.
riffmagazine.com

Tuesday Tracks: Your Weekly New Music Discovery – July 6

Whether you’re listening to hardcore excellence from Turnstile, the sunny melodies of Chicano Batman or sweet grooves from Ginesse, this week’s selections are a treat for the ears. We round out the best songs of the week with Malia J, We Were Promised Jetpacks and Slow Pulp. Malia J, “Smells...
MusicStereogum

Album Of The Week: The Goon Sax Mirror II

The Goon Sax are cool kids. Well, OK, they’re not kids anymore, and hip might be a better word than cool. The Brisbane trio have been coming off as impossibly cultured, shy-but-savvy art-school types since they were teenagers making jangly indie-pop spiked with the post-punk nerve of Swell Maps and Television Personalities. Half a decade later, as they release their ambitious and rewarding third album, the impression endures. This is not a judgment on these strangers’ actual personalities, about which I have little to no knowledge. It’s just the vibe their records have always given me. They’re like Times New Viking with the distortion turned down or the xx with the distortion turned up — a little bit Flying Nun, a little bit 4AD. Even when they get earnest, which they often do, their music feels like the work of intimidating people with impeccable record collections.
NME

Goat announce new compilation album, ‘Headsoup’

Swedish experimental collective Goat have announced a new album, ‘Headsoup’, and unveiled its lead single, ‘Queen of the Underground’. ‘Headsoup’ will be a compilation of non-album material from across the band’s career, bringing together standalone singles, B-sides, digital edits and two new tracks. The album will be released on August 27 through Rocket.
Rock Musicsuindependent.com

Album Review: The Smashing Pumpkins – CYR

I am a proud member of generation X and was around to see the seismic shift the bands of my generation created in the world, Nirvana is unquestionably the biggest band but The Smashing Pumpkins are far and away from the best of the big alternative bands of my generation.
Austin, TXAustin Chronicle

The Flatlanders Album Review

Essential workers? Joe Ely, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, and Butch Hancock toiled through the pandemic, 15-hour days on a chain gang run by Lubbock warden Lloyd Maines, to bring Austin and the world these 15 songs in 51 minutes – their first in a dozen years. Fourth full-length since the trio reconvened at the start of this millennium after famously alchemizing in 1972 to produce sessions later titled More a Legend Than a Band, this Treasure of Love more than lives up to said COVID designation: essential. If forced to listen to one sole Flatlanders disc on your ventilator – take only one album to the leper colony of quarantine – this contemporary compendium reaped from across five decades of the Lubbock diaspora constitutes THE ultimate desert isle disc by triumvirate Ely/Gilmore/Hancock. Better still, Treasure of Love rolls out like a live performance, both in set list and sound. Covers traverse Flatlanders history, while Maines' studio detailing – buzzing solos, sanguine steel (his), glistening acoustics, dobro broad strokes – animate every note. Gilmore caresses Everly Brothers break-in "Long Time Gone," Hancock crystallizes his go-to Townes Van Zandt element "Snowin' on Raton," and Ely copyrights Hancock's "Ramblin' Man" for all time. Dylan from Gilmore ("She Belongs to Me"), an aching Ernest Tubb cheater's lament by Ely ("I Don't Blame You"), and Johnny Cash intoned by Hancock ("Give My Love to Rose") all land as real and true as UFOs (now UAPs) in the Panhandle. Three originals spine Treasure of Love: Hancock's pairing of "Moanin' of the Midnight Train" and bouncing LP sleeper "Mama Does the Kangaroo," and Ely's journeyman "Satin Shoes." The timeless former opens the proceedings alongside a searing six-string end solo by longtime Flatlanders shredder Robbie Gjersoe, while closer "Sittin' on Top of the World" reanimates country blues from the 1920s rollicked by the likes of Bill Monroe and Bob Wills, and rumbled famously by Howlin' Wolf. And let's not overlook a title gemstone penned by a pair of all-time Texans: George Jones and Jiles Perry Richardson Jr., aka the Big Bopper, who went down with Buddy Holly, Lubbock's original flatlander. Perfect in vision, voice, harmony – not to mention timing – Treasure of Love delivers quintessential Flatlanders.
loudersound.com

Sonic Youth’s pivotal role in the ’90’s alternative rock explosion to be detailed in new Thurston Moore memoir

Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore is to have his autobiography published by Faber & Faber in 2023. A synopsis of the book, titled Sonic Life, reads: “From his infatuation and engagement with the 1970s punk and ‘no wave’ scenes in New York City, to the 1981 formation of his legendary rock group, to 30 years of relentless recording, touring, and musical experimentation, birthing the Nirvana-era of alternative rock, and beyond, it is all told via the personal prism of the author’s intensive archives and research.”
loudersound.com

St.Vincent promises her next album will be an "angry" metal record

Once upon a time, St.Vincent hinted at the possibility that her latest album, Daddy's Home – released in May this year – was going to be a metal album. While the finished product ended up more infused with the 70s-style vintage sounds of David Bowie, Pink Floyd and Lou Reed, it seems like those holding out for a heavier record from St.Vincent might still be in luck.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Dark Deity Review – A Retro Light Shining in the Dark

The SRPG genre requires a lot to fully invest players into the adventure through narrative and party customization. Still, the hit-or-miss nature doesn’t stop me from trying new releases within the genre. Developer Sword & Axe’s Dark Diety borrows elements of classic SRPGs and introduces them in a way that doesn’t come off as intimidating. The inspiration pulled from Fire Emblem and Langressor is recognizable, but there are a few unique features that Dark Diety brings to the battlefield.
magneticmag.com

Album Review: Flamingosis - Daymaker

Brooklyn-based producer Flamingosis might have just soundtracked your summer with his funk-rich debut album Daymaker. It’s a tracklist full of fun, funk & energy from the NY based artist that leaves you shocked he’s a solo producer. The album has depth that’s more suited to a 10-piece funk band. A perfect BBQ soundtrack, he first teased the project with the horn-filled single "Wild Summer" and the full album has the same distinguished funk vibe.
Books & Literaturekosu.org

Young Love Shines In The Dark In This New Story Collection

During the 2020 pandemic, six best-selling African American young adult novelists put their time to good use by combining their enormous talents for this collection of stories about young Black teens in love. Set in one of America's most romantic cities (IMHO) — New York City — these tales of Black love celebrate family as much as they showcase the many ways teenage love can claim a heart.
Musicanalogplanet.com

Jon Hassell—An Incomplete Discography

Dan Schwartz provides a brief look at some of Jon Hassell's records:. Earthquake Island (Tomato TOM 7019, 1978) – I can’t really recommend this one, despite the presence of giants like Miroslav Vitous. For my taste, Jon is a bit overwhelmed by all these guys in his attempt to indulge his Latin-jazz fantasies. But that’s me – you might love it. Ignore it until you know that you love Hassell – then get into it.
Alabama StateJamBase

Blind Boys Of Alabama Guest With Warren Haynes At Peach Music Festival

Gov’t Mule guitarist Warren Haynes was joined by Blind Boys of Alabama for “Soulshine” at The Peach Music Festival on Sunday. The famed singing group backed Haynes on “Soulshine” to close out his Fourth Of July set at Montage Mountain in Scranton, Pennsylvania before both Warren and Blind Boys Of Alabama sat-in with The String Cheese Incident at different points of SCI’s festival-ending performance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy