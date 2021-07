Billie Eilish continues to be one of the biggest artists in the world and while her music always seems to win awards, it is her fashion sense that has made her so iconic. Eilish has always been known for baggy clothes paired with extravagant Air Jordans. With this in mind, it only made sense that she would eventually get her very own Jumpman collab. Just a few weeks ago, her Air Jordan 1 KO and Air Jordan 15 were revealed online, and now, it seems as though both shoes have a release date.