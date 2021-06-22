REVIEW: UB40 mines roots, partnerships on ‘Bigga Baggariddim’

Tuesday, July 20 at 7:30 p.m. To date, Otis Taylor has received 16 Blues Music Award (BMA) nominations. Taylor is also nominated regularly as an instrumentalist for his banjo playing, and won a BMA for his original style in 2009, following the release of Recapturing the Banjo. His albums Double V, Definition of a Circle and Recapturing the Banjo all won DownBeat’s “Best Blues” CD award. He also took the magazine’s Critic’s Choice Award for “Best Blues” Album for 2003’s Truth Is Not Fiction. In 2000, he was awarded a fellowship from the Sundance Institute’s Composers’ Lab, and Taylor has been nominated two times for the prestigious Académie Charles Cros award in France, winning the Grand Prix du Disc for Blues in 2012. Five years ago, Contraband — his 12th album — took the DownBeat Critics’ Choice award again for “Blues Album of the Year.” His 2015 album, Hey Joe Opus/Red Meat, is on display in the new Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture.