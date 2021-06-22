REVIEW: Buckcherry takes a raucous ‘Hellbound’ ride on new album
SoCal hard rockers Buckcherry return with their ninth studio effort, bringing an old friend along for the ride. For Hellbound, the band reunited with producer Marti Frederiksen who not only helmed Buckcherry’s fourth album (Black Butterfly) but also co-penned one its biggest hits “Sorry.” The quintet is led by the instantly recognizable raw vocals of Josh Todd. It has traversed interesting territory of the rock spectrum in more than two decades: classic Rock, post-grunge, punk—heck even a little rockabilly. Buckcherry has cast a wide net while preserving the core sound to which fans have become accustomed.riffmagazine.com