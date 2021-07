As we continue to bask in the nostalgic heartbreak of Olivia Rodrigo's Sour debut album, we've stumbled across this mashup of "Drivers License" and Billie Eilish's "Ocean Eyes," originally posted to music producer @carneyval's TikTok account. The mix, which opens just before the beat drops in "Drivers License," flows easily into "Ocean Eyes" as Eilish launches into the lyrics, "I've been watching you for some time / Can't stop starin' at those ocean eyes." For a two-minute song, this mashup is seamless. The mashup was first released back in January, but it's making the rounds once again.