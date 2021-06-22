Cancel
Cumberland County, ME

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Interior Waldo, Knox by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 03:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Interior Waldo; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal Waldo, Coastal Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Interior Waldo Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

alerts.weather.gov
