Randolph, NH

Memorial Erected for the 7 Victims of the Motorcycle Crash in Randolph New Hampshire

By Chio Acosta
97.5 WOKQ
97.5 WOKQ
 16 days ago
The Jarheads Motorcycle Club has unveiled a memorial near the crash site of 7 of their members according to wmur.com. It’s hard to believe it's been almost two years since the tragedy happened when a truck driving the wrong way caused the crash and the loss of 7 motorcyclists. The crash happened on June 21, 2019, on Route 2 in Randolph, New Hampshire. The memorial stone was unveiled last Saturday where friends, family, and supporters gathered to honor those who lost their lives that day. The memorial stone lists the names of each of the victims and references the “fallen seven” according to the news outlet.

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

