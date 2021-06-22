Memorial Erected for the 7 Victims of the Motorcycle Crash in Randolph New Hampshire

It looked as if we were going to miss out on Fireworks at Hampton Beach this year due to some piping plovers. It was a close call, but the federally protected birds have flown the nest according to wmur.com. If you know me, you know I am obsessed with birds. The piping plover’s conservation status is ‘near threatened’ and their populations have been on the rise due to some serious conservation efforts. If you were a piping plover, what better place to call home than Hampton beach? Unfortunately, that is exactly where the fireworks that were to be in June were canceled.