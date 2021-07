RUSSELL TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Assistance, Music Street:. Tracing vehicle registration information, a Kentucky law enforcement officer asked Russell Township police for help June 24 to locate a white pickup truck involved in a June 18 hit skip crash there. Officers visited the registered owner’s last known address and learned she no longer lives there, but the resident gave them her contact information. After reaching her she admitted she was the driver in the crash. She was advised to contact the Kentucky officer, and her information was given to him as well.