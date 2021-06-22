Nanit’s CEO Sarah Dorsett On The Importance Of Community, Raising $25 Million In Series C And The Future Of Baby Tech Industry

Nanit—the company behind the only smart baby monitor that connects parents to their baby’s health and development, continues to pave the way for a new generation of baby tech products, some of which might look like they came out of a sci-fi movie. Except, the future is here now, and traditional baby monitors are so last year. Nanit modernized the traditional baby monitor when it introduced the first smart baby monitor positioned over the crib for a bird’s eye view of the baby. Nanit was also the first to combine computer vision technology with scientifically backed sleep research to help parents see and hear everything happening in and around the crib so both their babies and themselves can sleep better. Win-win!