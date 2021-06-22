Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Nanit’s CEO Sarah Dorsett On The Importance Of Community, Raising $25 Million In Series C And The Future Of Baby Tech Industry

By Marija Butkovic
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nanit—the company behind the only smart baby monitor that connects parents to their baby’s health and development, continues to pave the way for a new generation of baby tech products, some of which might look like they came out of a sci-fi movie. Except, the future is here now, and traditional baby monitors are so last year. Nanit modernized the traditional baby monitor when it introduced the first smart baby monitor positioned over the crib for a bird’s eye view of the baby. Nanit was also the first to combine computer vision technology with scientifically backed sleep research to help parents see and hear everything happening in and around the crib so both their babies and themselves can sleep better. Win-win!

www.forbes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Forbes

Forbes

237K+
Followers
57K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Tech#Electronics Industry#Cagr#Research And Markets#Deloitte#The Npd Group#Breathing Wear#The Smart Sheet#Google Ventures#Gv#Board Of Directors#Jvp#Upfront Ventures#Rre Ventures#Rho Capital Partners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Parenting
Related
BusinessSFGate

Skedulo Raises $75M in Series C Surpassing 35 Million Appointments Scheduled

Softbank Vision Fund 2 leads $75M series C round to support Skedulo’s continued global growth. Skedulo, the leader in deskless productivity software, today announced the company raised $75M in its series C, led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2*, and celebrated the booking of 35M appointments through its platform. Skedulo serves...
Technologytippnews.com

Aligned Technology Solutions Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501 – Tech Industry’s Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Aligned Technology Solutions has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. Aligned Technology Solutions has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of managed services by...
Seattle, WAgeekwire.com

Madrona Venture Labs spinout Zeitworks raises $2M, taps Seattle tech vet Jay Bartot as new CEO

New funding: Zeitworks, a Seattle startup that helps companies improve business operations, has raised an additional $2 million and added a new CEO. New CEO: Longtime Seattle tech veteran Jay Bartot is joining Zeitworks as its CEO, replacing Ryan Windham, who has led the company since it spun out of Seattle-based Madrona Venture Labs (MVL), the startup studio within Madrona Venture Group.
IndustryStamford Advocate

Stratosphere Networks Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501 - Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation. Stratosphere Networks has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. Stratosphere has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of managed...
TechnologyPosted by
Forbes

Transforming The Insurance Industry With Big Data, Machine Learning, And AI

The business of ensuring protection from financial loss and mitigating risk is as old as human civilization. The Code of Hammurabi, King of Babylon, written in 1750-1755 B.C., specified the first provisions of what we would now know as marine insurance. In the wake of the Great Fire of London of 1666, Sir Christopher Wrenn included provisions for an “Insurance Office” in his new plan for the City of London. Today, the global insurance market is estimated to be a $5,050.31 billion industry, comprised of leading commercial life insurance, property and casualty, and health and medical insurance carriers.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

States Hadoop-as-a-Service (HDaaS) Market - Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Amazon Web Services, EMC, IBM

JCMR recently broadcasted a new study in its database that highlights the in-depth market analysis with future prospects of States Hadoop-as-a-Service (HDaaS) market. The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, industry executives and other key people get ready-to-access and self analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. Some of the key players mentioned in this research are Amazon Web Services, EMC, IBM, Microsoft, Altiscale, Cask Data, Cloudera, Google, Hortonworks, HP, Infochimps, Karmasphere, MapR Technologies, Mortar Data, Pentaho, Teradata.
Economyfinextra.com

Codat raises $40 million in Series B round

Codat, an API-based platform for business data sharing, has secured $40 million in Series B funding following a tripling in annual growth and doubling of headcount. The Series B round is led by Tiger Global with existing investors Index Ventures and PayPal Ventures also participating. Codat uses a single API...
AgricultureCleanTechnica

AI-Based Sustainable Farming Tech Startup ecoRobotix Raises $14.7 Million

EcoRobotix, the Swiss startup producing AI-based ultra-high precision farming solutions, has just raised $14.7 million in support of the next stage of its development and expansion. The funding was led by Swisscom Ventures, a subsidiary of Swiss telecom giant Swisscom, and featured further support from ecoRobotix’s previous investors, such as CapAgro, 4FO Ventures, and BASF Venture Capital.
Computersaithority.com

Moveworks Raises $200 Million in Series C Funding to Support Work-from-Anywhere with AI

Now valued at $2.1 billion, Moveworks is the first AI platform that provides instant help to remote and in-office employees. Moveworks, the AI platform that automates support at work, announced it closed a $200 million Series C financing round — just five years after its inception in 2016. It represents the largest investment ever made in an AI platform for employee service, reaffirming the company’s leadership in the fast-growing industry. Moveworks has now raised $315 million in total funding, with a valuation of $2.1 billion.
HealthTechCrunch

SWORD Health closes on $85 million Series C for virtual MSK care

CEO and founder of SWORD Health, Virgílio Bento, said that company was not actively having conversations with external VCs when it raised the round. The Series C closed within three weeks of the first anchor investor’s check. “Given the interest of the market, given the valuations, and given the ability...
NFLcrowdfundinsider.com

NFT Marketplace Mintable Raises $13 Million Series A

an NFT marketplace and platform for creating NFTs, says it has closed on an over-subscribed Series A funding round raising $13 million. The funding saw the participation of Ripple, Animoca Brands, Metapurse, Doug Band, a former advisor to Bill Clinton, and Jon Oringer, founder and executive chairman of Shutterstock. Other participants in the round funding included John Kim, president of platform and marketplaces at Expedia Group, Double Peak, 7 O’Clock Capital, 640 Oxford Ventures, Digital Finance Group, Spark Digital Capital, Reimagined Ventures, and 840 Venture Partners.
Atlanta, GAhypepotamus.com

Popmenu Raises $65M Series C as Restaurant Industry Roars Back

When Hypepotamus last spoke to Popmenu’s CEO Brendan Sweeney in the fall, the Atlanta SaaS startup had just raised a $17 million Series B to help restaurants stay afloat during pandemic closures. Now in summer 2021, Sweeney is seeing a drastic turn in the restaurant space. “There’s a massive global...
Businessaithority.com

Shogun Raises $67.5 Million In Series C Funding

Led by Insight Partners, investment supports accelerated product development and go-to-market efforts as Shogun furthers its mission to democratize headless commerce. Shogun, a leading e-commerce experience platform, announced that it has raised a $67.5 million Series C round of funding led by new investor Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Initialized Capital, Accel and VMG Partners. This brings the company’s total funding to $114.5 million.
InternetPosted by
The Press

Givingli Raises $4 Million Led by Alexis Ohanian's Seven Seven Six to Build The Future of Gifting

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Givingli, creators of the design-forward gifting app, announced it has raised $4 million in seed funding, bringing the total raised to $5 million. Led by Alexis Ohanian's Seven Seven Six, participants in the latest round of funding also include Snap's Yellow Accelerator and Pipe Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Harry Hurst. The latest round of funding will be used to expand Givingli's gift offerings and grow creative partnerships with its community of independent artists.
Healthdrugstorenews.com

Future of pharmacy: Tech and automation experts size up where the industry is headed

As the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is beginning to come into view, pharmacists are among the healthcare providers — alongside doctors, nurses and first responders — who have played a critical role in the country’s response. Despite a health crisis of epic proportion, pharmacists met their clinical responsibilities and quickly pivoted to adopt new roles — all while filling a deluge of prescriptions, testing patients for COVID-19 and, ultimately, vaccinating people against the virus.
EconomyPosted by
Sportico

OnePlan Raises $3.8 Million for Event Planning, Seat-Mapping Tech

OnePlan has raised $3.8 million in Series A funding at a $15 million valuation as the event planning software company looks to grow its platform across the sports world. As venues reopen with varied (and changing) COVID-19 protocols, OnePlan’s online collaborative mapping and diagramming tool helps organizers layout and manage crowdflow infrastructure. The company also offers a more advanced 3D visualization feature, VenueTwin, for larger projects. With it, organizations are better able to remotely sell tickets and sponsorships, as well as pitch their venues to traveling events.

Comments / 0

Community Policy