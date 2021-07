The hunt for assets to repay creditors of bankrupt Chesterfield mortgage company Live Well Financial continues, with two more local businessmen in the trustee’s crosshairs. A lawsuit was filed last week by trustee David Carickhoff seeking to recover nearly $100 million for the Live Well bankruptcy estate, claiming certain non-executive directors and shareholders aided in the company’s demise through “continuous and brazen breaches of fiduciary duties and self-dealing.”