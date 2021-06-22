Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

London stocks gain on energy boost, hopes of record-low interest rates

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 adds 0.1%

June 22 (Reuters) - British shares rose on Tuesday as investors hoped that the central bank will keep interest rates at record lows despite a recent rise in inflation, while heavyweight energy shares tracked a jump in oil prices.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.2%, with Melrose being the top gainer on its plans to return about 730 million pounds ($1.01 billion) in cash to its shareholders.

The energy index was among the top gainers, rising 2.03%.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index rose 0.1%

British public borrowing fell in May from sky-high levels of a year earlier when the government was ramping up a huge spending response to the coronavirus crisis, and there are signs that the recent recovery in the economy was boosting tax revenues.

GlaxoSmithKline fell 0.5% ahead of plans to boost the spending power of its research-focused pharmaceuticals business at an investor day on Wednesday, as analysts call on the British drugmaker to boost drug development prospects with takeovers or alliances.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

141K+
Followers
172K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Inflation#Pharmaceuticals#Uk#European#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
U.K.
News Break
Oil Prices
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
Marketskitco.com

Gold prices holding above $1,800 following Fed Minutes

(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding support just above $1,800 an ounce and is seeing little reaction to the Federal Reserve minutes that highlighted discussion that some committee members see the potential for the central bank to tighten its monetary policy sooner than expected. The minutes of the...
StocksRepublic

Stocks edge higher as investors await latest Fed minutes

NEW YORK — Stocks edged higher Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 snapped a seven-day winning streak. Investors are watching the bond market, where yields have tumbled sharply in the last couple of days despite strong economic data. The S&P 500 index was up 0.2% as of 12:47 p.m....
Stockskitco.com

Miners, consumer staple stocks push FTSE 100 higher

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * UK house prices fall for first time since January. * 888 biggest mid-cap dragger as reopening hurts daily revenue. * FTSE 100 up 0.7%, FTSE 250 adds 0.3%...
Bloomberg

Stocks, Bonds Gain Ahead of Fed Minutes Release: Markets Wrap

U.S. equities rose to all-time highs as investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting for clues on policy makers’ thinking on interest rates and stimulus. Treasury notes extended gains, pushing the benchmark yield to a more than four-month low. Ten-year U.S. note yields fell for a second day,...
Stocksaudacy.com

Stocks fall, banks see declines as bond yields sink quickly

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks were slightly lower Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 snapped a seven-day winning streak. Investors are watching the bond market, where yields have tumbled sharply in the last couple of days despite strong economic data. The S&P 500 index was down 0.1% as of...
Businesskitco.com

Gold steady above $1,800/oz as lower yields counter stronger dollar

July 8 (Reuters) - Gold held steady on Thursday as lower U.S. Treasury yields countered a stronger dollar after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting showed that the central bank is moving towards tapering its asset purchases as soon as this year. Spot gold was little changed at $1,803.01...
Stocksactionforex.com

Nikkei 225 Index Retreats As More Japan Stocks Sold

The US dollar rose against key currencies after the Fed published the latest minutes of the previous meeting. Fed officials said they were not ready to reduce the $120 billion monthly asset purchases. The minutes show members will likely intensify talks on ending these purchases in a meeting scheduled for later this month. The members also agreed that the current phase of high inflation was temporary. They also projected that they would raise interest rates from near zero by 2023. The currency will react to the latest initial jobless claims numbers scheduled for later today.
StocksMountain Mail

Equities finish higher as treasury bonds decline

Equities finished modestly higher Wednesday after Tuesday’s decline ended the S&P 500’s seven-day winning streak. Leadership was mixed with industrials and materials outperforming while small-caps lagged, signaling a lack of conviction behind today’s move. 10-year Treasury yields declined, falling as low as 1.30 percent, the lowest level since February. The...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar firm near 3-month high after Fed minutes affirm taper timeline

* No surprises as Fed says economic progress still needed * Euro weak ahead of ECB's policy review announcement * Yen firm vs dollar with 10-year Treasury yield at 1.3% * Aussie, kiwi retreat in face of dollar strength * Loonie, Norwegian crown slip as oil prices decline By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - The dollar hovered near a three-month high versus major peers on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's June policy meeting confirmed the world's biggest central bank is moving toward tapering its asset purchases as soon as this year. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, was little changed at 92.687 from Wednesday, when it touched 92.844 for the first time since April 5. Fed officials said substantial further progress on economic recovery "was generally seen as not having yet been met," although participants expected progress to continue and agreed they must be ready to act if inflation or other risks materialize, according to the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)'s June policy meeting released Wednesday. Various participants at the session still felt conditions for curbing the bond-buying that is supplying markets with cash would be "met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated," while others saw a less clear signal from incoming data, the minutes showed. Economists polled by Reuters expect the Fed to announce a strategy in August or September for tapering its asset purchases. While most predict the first cut to its bond-buying program will begin early next year, about a third of respondents forecast it will happen in the final quarter of this year. "The FOMC remains one of the more hawkish central banks under our coverage," and will begin to discuss a taper at the policy meeting at the end of this month, Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Carol Kong wrote in a client note. "We therefore expect the USD to trade with an upward bias." The dollar was mostly flat at $1.17995 per euro, just off a three-month peak of $1.17815 touched overnight, when German data raised doubts about the strength of Europe's economic recovery. Investor sentiment in Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy, fell sharply in July, though it remained at a very high level, the ZEW economic research institute reported. Later on Thursday, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will hold a news conference after the monetary authority announces the outcome of an 18-month strategy review, which is likely to include a shift in the inflation target to 2% from "below but close to 2%" currently - which would theoretically allow for inflation overshoots. Elsewhere, the dollar slipped 0.3% to 110.300 yen, as the pair continued to be weighed down by a slide in U.S. Treasury yields. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yielded 1.3045% on Thursday in Asia after dipping to 1.2960% overnight for the first time since mid-February. "The fall in U.S. yields complicates the picture, but we see it mostly as ... a recalibration of inflation expectations in the wake of the Fed’s hawkish pivot" at the June meeting, when policymakers surprised markets by signalling two interest rate hikes by end-2023, Westpac strategists wrote in a research note. The dollar index "remains a near-term buy on dips into 91.5-92.0," and may rally toward 93.45 to mark a fresh high since early November, the note said. The Australian dollar, widely viewed as a proxy for risk appetite, traded 0.3% weaker at $0.74605, but still near the middle of the broad range in place over the past three weeks. Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe reiterated Thursday that the unemployment rate would need to fall further and hold in the low 4% levels to lift inflation, an outcome not expected until 2024. The previous day, the central bank took its first step towards stimulus tapering by announcing that a third round of its quantitative easing program would be smaller in scale than the previous two. Meanwhile, the New Zealand dollar sank below the psychologically important 70 cent mark, sliding 0.5% to $0.69865. Oil-linked currencies weakened with crude continuing its slide after OPEC+ talks on increasing output ended at an impasse, with Russia now attempting to help bridge differences between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Canada's loonie fell to as low as C$1.25285 per dollar for the first time since April 22. The crown weakened as far as 8.7618 per dollar, a level not seen since December 21. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 0549 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1804 $1.1792 +0.11% -3.39% +1.1805 +1.1784 Dollar/Yen 110.2750 110.6100 -0.33% +6.74% +110.6600 +110.2500 Euro/Yen.
BusinessLife Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks to fall after weak Asian session

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to fall at the open on Thursday following a weak session in Asia, as investors digested the latest Federal Reserve minutes. The FTSE 100 was called to open 25 points lower at 7,126, with England's Euros victory overnight failing to provide a boost.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

REFILE-Euro zone bond yields fall as ECB strategy review eyed

(Removes incorrect reference to day of the week in paragraph 1) * Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr. July 8 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields edged down on Thursday as a global bond rally continued while investor focus turned to the European Central Bank’s strategy review. European Central...
BusinessZacks.com

Here's Why Lowe's (LOW) Stock Gains More Than 40% in a Year

LOW - Free Report) looks well positioned to capitalize on demand in the home improvement market, backed by investments in technology, growth in the merchandise category and strength in Pro business. In addition, the company’s Total Home strategy, which includes providing complete solutions for various types of home repair and...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

POLL-India's inflation likely edged up to seven-month high in June

BENGALURU, July 8 (Reuters) - India’s retail inflation probably accelerated to a seven-month high in June on rising food and fuel prices, staying above the Reserve Bank of India’s comfort zone for a second straight month, a Reuters poll showed. While many of India’s states have eased restrictions imposed to...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Australia, NZ dlrs pressured as bond yields hit multi-month lows

SYDNEY, July 8 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were under pressure on Thursday as a bout of global risk aversion hit equities and lowered bond yields, while a further lockdown in Sydney challenged the domestic economic outlook. The Aussie slipped 0.3% to $0.7462 and was a long...

Comments / 0

Community Policy