Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

TV Schedules

azpm.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHacker makes Buzz's dream come true and gives him his very own donut shop in Radopolis. But it's just part of Hacker's latest scheme. Working out of the donut shop, Hacker makes confetti out of magnetite, and uses it to put all the Radsters to sleep, so he can take over the cybersite. The kids must engineer a huge "confetti cleaner" to save the Radsters, but encounter problem after problem with their invention. Has the CyberSquad finally found something they cannot do? EDUCATIONAL OBJECTIVE: When you need something that doesn't exist, invent it! You can use what you know about problem solving to overcome hurdles along the way.

tv.azpm.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cybersquad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

2021 BMW International Open TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2021 BMW International Open is the second Bay Area event in a row on the 2021 European Tour schedule, with Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich, Germany, hosting the event. The BMW International Open field is headed by Viktor Hovland, Sergio Garcia and Wade Ormsby, with the world's best players...
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Netflix Unveils WitcherCon Schedule (TV News Roundup)

Netflix and CD Projekt Red have unveiled the schedule for WitcherCon, the first-ever virtual event dedicated to The Witcher universe. Hosted by Julia Hardy, the event will consist of two live streams that will both contain exclusive short-form content and production insights. Available on both Twitch and YouTube, the events will stream on July 9 at 1 p.m. ET and July 10 at 9 p.m. ET.
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
PetsNewsweek

Diddy Waking up With '15 Roaches' on His Face Sparks Wave of Memes

Diddy has sparked a wave of memes after posting a motivational story about how waking up covered in roaches inspired him to strive for the life of luxury he lives today. The rapper, whose given name is Sean Combs, amused fans this week after he took to Instagram to impart advice on living your best life.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
ElectronicsPeople

Psst! We Found a 65-Inch 4K Smart Fire TV for Just $450 This Prime Day

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Apart from Black Friday, Amazon's yearly Prime Day shopping extravaganza is probably your best shot at getting 4K (and even 8K QLED) smart TVs for hundreds of dollars off. Some of the best sales in the category involve Amazon's signature Fire TVs, which even included a 24-inch option for just $99.99 in this year's massive list of discounts.
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Just look how Gwen Stefani rocks the country girl wedding look

Gwen Stefani has treated fans to some sweet snaps of her big day getting hitched to Blake Shelton. The pop star, 51, wore a Vera Wang gown a sweetheart gown and, in a nod to her country singer husband, white stiletto cowgirl boots for the ceremony at the couple’s Oklahoma ranch. While her husband opted for shirt and jeans.
SportsNBC Sports

How to Watch Tokyo Olympics Trampoline: TV & Live Streaming Schedule

After being postponed due to COVID, the highly anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021. As always, NBC who is home to the Olympics will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and Peacock.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Will Smith Terrifies Fans After Posting Insane Pool Video from Dubai

Will Smith took to Instagram to share his latest adventure. "So I'm always in Dubai. But a friend of mine told me I had to check out this pool. There's something ... weird about it," Will Smith said as the camera panned around to show a tunnel under the water. "Deepest pool on earth. Two hundred feet deep," Will added before uttering the word: "Madness." Deep Dive Dubai is the city's newest attraction and it just opened. The pool features a sunken city for divers of all experience levels to explore. Most of the fans who saw the pool on Instagram commented that it was terrifying and anxiety triggering. You can read the comments on Will Smith's Instagram.
Burbank, CAMovieWeb

Chick Vennera Dies, Animaniacs and Thank God It's Friday Star Was 74

Chick Vennera, an actor and voiceover artist known for many roles including the movie Thank God It's Friday and the animated series Animaniacs, has passed away. The veteran performer reportedly died on Wednesday at his home in Burbank, California, following a battle with cancer. The death of Chick Vennera was also confirmed by his daughter, Nicky Vennera. He was 74 years old.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Lara Spencer and daughter perform jaw-dropping stunt in matching swimwear

Lara Spencer put her most daring foot forward during her vacation with family and pulled off a very daring stunt which left her fans on the edge of their seats. The Good Morning America host shared bikini-clad footage of herself leaping into the water from a great height - and she had her daughter, Katharine, with her too.
TV Seriesarcamax.com

Best TV shows that take place in small towns

On TV and in real life, small towns cultivate settings where people know their neighbors, and each other’s businesses—which can be both cozy and claustrophobic. TV shows make good use of the comedy and drama from small-town living. In some cases, the town itself becomes as integral to the tone and story as any plot point or character. Examples include everything from “Twin Peaks” to “South Park” to “Mare of Easttown.” It's no coincidence that these same shows work the name of the town directly into their title.
PetsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Deer Walks into Bar

Today's #jokeoftheday is about a rare deer that walked into a bar. The deer appeared gloomy and needed a drink, so he sat at the bar and placed his order. A deer walked into a bar, looking downhearted as he sat by the bartender. Placing his order, he explained to the bartender how he had lost a patient. The bartender brought his drink, and they engaged in a conversation.
TV & Videosthestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘Younger’ Season 7 Live For Free Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The seventh and final season of TV Land’s hit show “Younger” is now available on TV Land. The series will return to TV Land with back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, July 7th at 10pm ET. Liza’s story of faking it to make it reaches its climax — will she choose lies or the truth when it’s all said and done? The series stars Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Peter Hermann, and Nico Tortorella.
Technologygizmochina.com

Gizmochina Guide: How to take a screenshot on the Mi Box and Mi TV Stick

Xiaomi has a couple of streaming devices powered by Android TV. Among them are the 2016 Mi Box and the more recent Mi TV Stick that was announced last year. Both devices connect to a TV or monitor via an HDMI port and allow you to stream shows and movies and even play games. If you have always wondered how to take a screenshot on either of these devices, this guide should come in handy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy