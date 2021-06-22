TV Schedules
Hacker makes Buzz's dream come true and gives him his very own donut shop in Radopolis. But it's just part of Hacker's latest scheme. Working out of the donut shop, Hacker makes confetti out of magnetite, and uses it to put all the Radsters to sleep, so he can take over the cybersite. The kids must engineer a huge "confetti cleaner" to save the Radsters, but encounter problem after problem with their invention. Has the CyberSquad finally found something they cannot do? EDUCATIONAL OBJECTIVE: When you need something that doesn't exist, invent it! You can use what you know about problem solving to overcome hurdles along the way.tv.azpm.org