Pullman, WA

Back Issues: From the pages of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
 16 days ago

Washington State University professors and the Pullman Police Department chief were among those who voiced their support of the Black Lives Matter movement during a march and rally in Pullman. Nearly 100 people made the march from the Bill Chipman Palouse Trail to Pine Street Plaza, yelling chants and holding signs to honor Black victims of police brutality a day after Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. … Jeff Guillory, 72, spent most of his life in the Inland Northwest and retired last year as director of diversity education at WSU. Last month, his youngest child, former Kamiah High Principal Veneice Guillory-Lacy, earned a doctorate in education from WSU. Guillory spent his childhood in a highly segregated pocket of the South, where Blacks were relegated to separate restrooms and education was spotty for boys and often nonexistent for girls. That his mother graduated from high school, and managed to stoke his love of reading, proved a life-changer for him.

