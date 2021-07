On TV and in real life, small towns cultivate settings where people know their neighbors, and each other’s businesses—which can be both cozy and claustrophobic. TV shows make good use of the comedy and drama from small-town living. In some cases, the town itself becomes as integral to the tone and story as any plot point or character. Examples include everything from “Twin Peaks” to “South Park” to “Mare of Easttown.” It's no coincidence that these same shows work the name of the town directly into their title.