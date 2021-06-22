Fast & Furious Twin Turbo Watch Has 832 Parts, Costs Supercar Money

To celebrate the release of F9, the cast and director of the ninth Fast & Furious movie joined ComicBook.com over Zoom to surprise some of the biggest fans of the franchise we could find. In the second of a series of videos releasing on the ComicBook.com YouTube channel leading up to the June 25 theatrical debut of F9, Tej actor Chris "Ludacris" Bridges and F9 director Justin Lin joined us virtually to spread some love to the extended Fast family. Three unsuspecting fans were selected after sharing their fandom with us and told they were going to be given a special early look at a clip from F9. What they didn't know Ludacris and Lin had their Zoom cameras turned off with a fake name was assigned to their profiles. After the fans shared why they enjoy the franchise so deeply, the cameras popped on for some epic surprises and interactions! See it all in the video above.