Fast & Furious Twin Turbo Watch Has 832 Parts, Costs Supercar Money

By Adrian Padeanu
 16 days ago
The ninth installment in the Fast and Furious action-packed saga is finally coming out on June 25 after being pushed back a couple of times. What better way to celebrate the F9's release if not by introducing a timepiece just as over the top as the last couple of movies from the franchise? Swiss watch brand Jacob & Co has joined forces with Universal Studios for the Twin Turbo Fast & Furious timepiece of which only nine will be made, one to mark each movie.

