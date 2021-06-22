Cancel
Whitman County, WA

Seven people reported positive for COVID-19

By Staff report
Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 16 days ago

Seven people have tested positive for COVID-19 on the Palouse since Friday.

In Whitman County, four people tested positive, which brings the total number of cases to 4,399. No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported. There have been 50 deaths and 125 hospitalizations related to the virus since the pandemic began.

According to data from Whitman County Public Health, the county’s COVID-19 activity level is now considered “low.” There were 37 cases between June 6 and Saturday.

Three new cases were reported in Latah County, all of whom were people in their 60s.

Latah County’s activity level is considered “minimal,” according to Idaho Public Health.

There have been 3,042 confirmed cases, 165 probable cases and 11 deaths in the county since the pandemic started.

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow Pullman Daily News

