CTC students compete at SkillsUSA

LISBON — Students from the Columbiana County Career and Technical Center spent the school year preparing for skills-based competitions through the SkillsUSA organization. After months of preparing, students competed virtually at the local, regional and state levels throughout the months of February, March and April where they saw great success. During the SkillsUSA State of Ohio virtual awards ceremony on April 30, three students from the CCCTC placed at the state level.