You won't find a decent iPhone power cord for much cheaper than this on Prime Day
I love my iPhone 12 mini, but boy, the battery does wear down quickly. You may have gotten a great deal on an iPhone, but you've got to charge it (and who can find a charging cord when you need it?) I keep chargers all over my house, so I can always use another USB-C to Lightning cables. The Apple ones tend to wear out, so I prefer a sturdy braided nylon cable. You always want to use an MFi-certified cable, which means it has passed Apple's rigorous compliance testing. Amazon Prime Day is an excellent time to stock up on iPhone charging cables. This MFi-certified, extra-long Amazon Basics Nylon Braided USB-C to Lighting Cable even allows fast charging.