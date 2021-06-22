Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

You won't find a decent iPhone power cord for much cheaper than this on Prime Day

By Karen S Freeman
imore.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI love my iPhone 12 mini, but boy, the battery does wear down quickly. You may have gotten a great deal on an iPhone, but you've got to charge it (and who can find a charging cord when you need it?) I keep chargers all over my house, so I can always use another USB-C to Lightning cables. The Apple ones tend to wear out, so I prefer a sturdy braided nylon cable. You always want to use an MFi-certified cable, which means it has passed Apple's rigorous compliance testing. Amazon Prime Day is an excellent time to stock up on iPhone charging cables. This MFi-certified, extra-long Amazon Basics Nylon Braided USB-C to Lighting Cable even allows fast charging.

www.imore.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone 8#Iphone 12#Power Cord#Lighting Cable#Lightning Cable#Amazon Basics#Usb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Amazon
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Samsung might’ve canceled one of its best new Galaxy phones

Samsung is widely expected to launch three Galaxy devices of flagship status to replace the Galaxy Note 21, which isn’t coming this year. These are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 foldables and the more affordable Galaxy S21 FE version. A few recent reports said that the two new foldable phones will be unveiled in early August and hit stores by the end of the month. The next-gen Galaxy smartwatches would arrive in mid-August, according to the same sources. Notably absent from those reports was the Galaxy S21 FE, a device that has usually been featured in various...
Electronicsdigitalcameraworld.com

Canon EOS R5 cheaper now on Amazon Australia than during Prime Day

UPDATE (24/6): The Canon EOS R5 listing on Amazon Australia during Prime Day 2021 was 23% off. That's now cheaper still at 24% off and we've updated our original story below to reflect that change. The Canon EOS R6 is still available at the Prime Day price. After the slight...
People

PSA: AirPods Max Are Cheaper Today Than They Were on Prime Day

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Amazon Prime Day is officially over, and we're still reeling from all of the incredible home and fashion sales that took place. But don't put your debit card away too quickly: One of the hottest deals lives on. Apple AirPods Max are still discounted, and the savings are ever steeper than they were during the sales extravaganza.
ShoppingMic

39 great products on Amazon that are much cheaper than competitors & work just as well

There are so many tech, home improvement, and lifestyle products that can enhance your living space, and who isn’t up for that? The downside is many of these items come with a pretty heavy price tag. That’s when I find myself heading to Amazon because I can basically always find deals on products that work just as well and sometimes even better than the item that first caught my eye. I always make sure to check out reviews because they’re a trusted source that lets you know you’re actually getting what you want before you put it in your cart.
ElectronicsPosted by
Android Police

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7+ is somehow even cheaper than it was on Prime Day

Unlike some of the past events, this year's Prime Day held some pretty solid deals. If you still haven't gotten your fill of brand new gadgets — or you aren't a Prime member and missed out on the exclusive sales in the first place — your patience has paid off. Samsung's super-sized Galaxy Tab S7+ is back on sale at Amazon, and it's even cheaper than it was earlier this week.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

Apple’s MacBook air is currently under £1,000 and cheaper than it was on Prime Day

Having a decent laptop is essential – it’s something we’ve all learned over the past year. But devices don’t come cheap. Case in point: Apple’s highly coveted MacBook computers. Despite being up there as some of the most sought-after devices, their eye-watering price tag, at well over £1,000, can be off-putting. Couple this with the fact that Apple is renowned for not participating in sales events, and you’ve got yourself a hefty outgoing. But we’ve just spotted that Amazon has slashed the price of the MacBook air by £249, making it less than £1,000 and cheaper than its Prime Day...
LifestyleDigital Trends

You won’t believe this air fryer deal – Amazon isn’t done with Prime Day

Food enthusiasts who missed the discounts of Prime Day for potential additions to their kitchen shouldn’t be upset, as there’s still a chance to take advantage of amazing offers from Amazon. For example, certain air fryer deals are still available, such as this $50 discount for the 6-quart version of the NuWave Brio that brings the air fryer’s price down to just $100 from its original price of $150.
Cell Phonesimore.com

Best MagSafe car mounts 2021

Car mounts for iPhone are nothing new, but past solutions have always been a bit cumbersome, from spring-loaded designs to ugly adhesive magnets. MagSafe has transformed the idea into something much more streamlined and simplified. Now, the best MagSafe car mounts make driving with your iPhone 12 effortless. Keep in mind that these mounts will only work well with a naked 12-series iPhone or a MagSafe-compatible case.
Electronicspocketnow.com

OnePlus 9 hits new-time low at Amazon.com, Samsung and Apple devices are also on sale

We keep on getting some great deals from Amazon.com. This time, we have the latest OnePlus 9 getting an 11 percent discount, which means you can grab yours for just $650 after an $80 discount. This 5G enabled device comes unlocked with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage space. You also get a beautiful 120Hz Fluid Display, Hasselblad triple camera, 65W Ultra Fast Charging, and more.
Electronicsimore.com

Kensington StudioCaddy review: Charge and stow with style

Kensington's latest charging station neatly stows your iPhone, iPad, AirPods, and iPhone. With Qi wireless charging for your iPhone (from the iPhone 8 lineup up through the iPhone 12 series) and AirPods (second generation with wireless charging case or AirPods Pro) and two charging ports, you can charge many of your devices as you store them neatly.
ComputersCult of Mac

Bag a bargain MacBook Air refurb from just $289.99 today only

Need an affordable Mac for basic productivity tasks? Pick up a bargain MacBook Air refurb from Woot today for as little as $289.99. A whole bunch of 11- and 13-inch models are available, but stock is selling fast. Woot also has a couple of 13-inch MacBook Pro models on offer,...
Cell Phonesiphonelife.com

Why Won't My iPhone Send Pictures? Every Solution

Is your iPhone not sending pictures? Photo sending should be quick and easy, especially when you want to send something important or sentimental. There are many reasons why your iPhone won't send pictures, but if you don't know where to look, the fix can feel impossible. Here are all the reasons why your iPhone won't send pictures, and how to solve them.
Cell PhonesGizmodo

Your Older iPhone Won't Get These iOS 15 Features

The public beta of iOS 15 is out and available to install for anyone who wants to try it. Every handset that could run iOS 14 is eligible for the upgrade—that’s everything back to the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus from September 2015. However, not every compatible iPhone will get every iOS 15 feature. Here’s the small print in full.
Electronicsimore.com

Wemo Stage Scene Controller review: Not quite Thready

Over the past couple of months, I have been testing out the latest HomeKit button — the Wemo Stage Scene Controller, and while it makes things more convenient, there are a few significant flaws that keep it from being all that it can be. Let's dive into why you may want to hold off on the Wemo Stage for now, but also why you may want to buy it later.
Electronicspocketnow.com

OnePlus 9 Pro is getting a $99 discount, M1 iPad Pro and more are on sale

The latest OnePlus 9 series has been getting several discounts at Amazon.com in the last few days. Just yesterday, we listed the vanilla variant going for $650 after an 11 percent discount, which translates to $80 savings. However, the more powerful OnePlus 9 Pro is now also on sale, and you can grab yours for just 979 after getting a $99 discount on its Morning Mist color variant. This model comes with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor insider. You will also get a beautiful 120Hz Fluid display, a Hasselblad quad-camera setup, 65W Ultra Fast charting, and 50W wireless charge.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Hagibis MC25 Pro USB-C Dock with Dual Hard Drive Enclosure for Mac Mini M1

With a built-in dual hard drive enclosure, Hagibis MC25 Pro USB-C dock brings more storage capacity to your Mac mini. Let’s keep checking if you like the idea. The USB-C hub measures ‎7.75 x 7.75 x 0.59 inches and weighs ‎1.46 pounds. As shown in the images, the USB-C dock delivers a same appearance design as Satechi aluminum USB-C hub with SSD enclosure. With the aluminum alloy casing and same footprint with Mac mini, the hub seamlessly works with your Mac mini.

Comments / 0

Community Policy