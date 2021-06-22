Dock builders
The Pullman Lions Club recently completed the replacement of the swimming dock at Camp Grizzly near Harvard. The project took over more than a month to complete. Pictured left to right are Randy, Stevens, Girard Clark, Jack Fulfs, Les Ruhs, Mike Heston, Rowland Jones, Mike Swan and Mike Boone. Other Lions Club members who assisted with the project but are not pictured were Deb Heston, Steve Heston, Bill Heston, Ryan Tippitt, Tom Tippitt, Mike Sodorf, Chris Chandler, Gwen Kelley, Scott Vik and Camp Grizzly staff member Dale Rose.dnews.com