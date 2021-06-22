Don't scratch your iPad mini 5 screen, pick up this screen protector for only $35 this Prime Day

Surge protectors are not just bulkier power strips with more outlets; they're an essential accessory for every home. Their ability to absorb power surges and surplus voltage ensures that your expensive electronics remain out of harm's way. Chances are, the surge protectors you're currently using are a few years old. Believe it or not, they can wear out over time, and you should replace them every 2 years or so. If you don’t, a power surge could damage your expensive electrical equipment. You’ll also want to replace your surge protector immediately if your neighborhood has experienced several power outages or lightning strikes.