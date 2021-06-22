Cancel
This Anker Prime Day deal charges all your Apple products at once for just $30

By Karen S Freeman
imore.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon's Prime Day is here, and we've got the best Apple Watch deals as well as accessories for the Apple Watch and other Apple products. If you're like me, you have several Apple products. I like to be able to charge some of them together in one spot, particularly in small spaces like my nightstand. I always charge my Apple Watch Series 6 by my bedside in Nightstand Mode, so I can see what time it is by just knocking my nightstand a little bit. I need my iPhone nearby at all times, of course. Enter Anker's 3-in-1 Wireless PowerWave Charging Station, which is 21% off for Prime Day.

www.imore.com
