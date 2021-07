Whether you’re working from home permanently, figuring out a hybrid model, or just want better posture at your office desk, a laptop stand can be the answer to your pains. Sitting at a computer all day is tough on anyone’s body, so it’s only right to find the best way to elevate your screens and keep your back in alignment. The MOFT laptop stand has been my favorite addition to my desk set up in the last year. Because of its minimalist design (and the fact that it just sticks to the bottom of my laptop), I can bring it anywhere and everywhere, from the coffee table to the coffee shop.