We read about architectural concepts daily. As enthralling as they are as concepts, they don’t turn out to be a reality. The same cannot be said about MVRDV’s Shenzhen Terraces that has just begun construction after winning first prize in an international competition to design a new mixed-use center in Shenzhen’s Universiade new town. The Shenzhen Terraces project comprises a stack of accessible plates containing the buildings’ program in the thriving university neighborhood in Universiade New Town, Longgang District, Shenzhen. MVRDV founding partner Winy Maas calls it ‘a three-dimensional park’ comprising 20 different programs, including educational, commercial, and public transport, that blend into various outdoor green spaces. Interested in seeing more of this sustainable, innovation project that seamlessly integrates landscape, leisure, commerce, and culture? Read on: