Sanford, NC

Sanford water rate hike takes effect July 1

By Jasmine Gallup jgallup@sanfordherald.com
The Sanford Herald
The Sanford Herald
 16 days ago

Sanford residents will soon see their water bills go up as a rate hike takes effect July 1.

The city is raising its water rate by 12% and wastewater rate by 6%. The increases are necessary for “repair and maintenance of the city’s existing water and wastewater lines,” a city news release stated.

The rate increase will also help finance an expansion of the city’s water filtration facility, which is dealing with demand 80% over its current capacity, said city manager Hal Hegwer. The increased demand has been brought on by an influx of new families and companies relocating to Sanford.

Under the rate hike, the average city customer will pay about $4.73 more each month for both water and wastewater services. The increase is effective July 1.

The city is also raising the tax rate by $0.02 under the new budget. The sanitation fee remains $310 and the vehicle tax remains $30 per vehicle or trailer.

Visit www.sanfordnc.net/547/Rates to see the new cost of your water/wastewater service based on consumption.

The Sanford Herald

The Sanford Herald

Sanford, NC
