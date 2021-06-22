Southern 2nd, Lee 4th at track regionals

Lee County’s 4x100 relay team won the regional championship on Saturday and will compete for a state championship this weekend. LCHS Athletics Photo

There was no stopping powerhouse Chapel Hill at Saturday’s NCHSAA 3A Mideast Regional for track and field, but the men’s track teams from host Southern Lee and nearby Lee County were heard from in a big way.

The Tigers owned the meet, winning the women’s portion by 20 points over runner-up Northern Guilford and the men’s meet by 37 points over Southern, 121-84. However, the Cavaliers’ 84 points were good enough for second place, while Lee County finished fourth with 48. Union Pines also represented the Tri-County Conference well, putting up 36 points to place seventh.

The TCC’s top finisher in the women’s meet was Union Pines. The Vikings placed sixth with 58 team points, while Harnett Central was ninth with 50. Lee County scored three points to finish 19th as a team.

All of the local event-winners came in the men’s portion of the meet. Lee’s Ervin Almanzar took the regional title in the 400, beating out conference rival Giovanni Rincon of Union Pines, 50.45-50.79. Southern Lee dominated the 110 hurdles, with Anthony West beating fellow Cavalier Joshua Stone by a margin of 15.59-15.73. They were more than a half-second ahead of anyone else. Stone then raced in the 300 hurdles and finished second by two-tenths to a Chapel Hill runner.

Lee won the 4x100 relay by nearly a half-second over Chapel Hill, with Aaron Wallace, Kenyon Palmer, Ben Ramsperger, and Jay’lnn Bristow taking the gold. In the 4x200, it was Southern Lee’s turn to win. They downed Chapel Hill by 1.44 seconds, behind the efforts of Anthony Robinson, Anthony West, Stone, and Kamron Jackson.

Stone got his second gold to go with the two silvers from the hurdles when he competed in the triple jump. He won by 20 inches over David Bunker of Eastern Alamance.

The Cavaliers’ Damian Judd blew away the field in the discus, winning with a throw of 130’10”, more than six and a half feet ahead of the runner-up. Wesley Kidd, also of Southern, was third with a throw of 122’10”.

Wallace had a second-place finish in the men’s 200. Bristow was second in the high jump, and Southern’s Blake Bridges was fifth in this event. The Cavaliers’ Wesley Kidd took a second-place finish in the pole vault. Bristow was also fifth in the long jump, and Lee’s Dayreon Jennings was fifth in the shot put.

Several of these athletes qualified for the 3A State Championships, which will be held on Saturday afternoon at Truist Field on the campus of N.C. A&T State University in Greensboro.