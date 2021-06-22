Cancel
Moore County, NC

Two arrested on drug charges in Moore County

By NANCY MCCLEARY NMCCLEARY@ SANFORDHERALD.COM
The Sanford Herald
CARTHAGE — A weekend traffic stop in Moore County resulted in the arrests of two men on drug-related charges.

Moore County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a vehicle with two occupants Saturday in the 2200 block N.C. 5, near Whitney Drive, in Aberdeen, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

During the stop, deputies searched the vehicle and found cocaine and drug paraphernalia, the release said.

Antonio Jonathan Crastley, 32, of the 400 block of North Ashe Street in Southern Pines, was arrested on charges of possessing cocaine, possessing drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked.

Crastley was booked into the Moore County Detention Center at 9:52 p.m. Bail was set at $10,000.

Caleb William Purvis, 36, 100 block of Craddack Lane, Aberdeen, was arrested on a charge of possessing cocaine.

He was booked into the Moore County Detention Center at 9:45 p.m. Bail was set at $25,000.

Purvis was arrested in February and accused of cutting a catalytic converter and taking it off a car on U.S. 1 near Cameron, according to a Sheriff’s Office release.

He was charged with larceny of motor vehicle parts, injury to personal property, injury to property/obtaining nonferrous metals and possessing drug paraphernalia.

In May, Purvis appeared in Moore District Court on the charges and received a suspended sentences and placed on 36 months’ probation, according to records at the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

