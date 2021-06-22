Man Attacked a Starbucks Employee with a Gun Because She Did Not Put Cream Cheese in His Bagel

A 38-year-old Florida man has been charged for attacking a 23-year-old Starbucks employee with a gun after she failed to add cream cheese in a bagel he purchased.

A Florida man got enraged and pulled a gun on his Starbucks barista after she failed to add cream cheese to the bagel. The said Starbuck employee is the daughter of a local police chief.

Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt confirmed the report, adding that the incident made her daughter fear her life. The police chief confessed that she was frightened to know that her daughter's life was endangered by a customer.

The customer, a 38-year-old Omar Wright, threatened the 23-year-old worker at a Miami Gardens drive-through shop last week. He left the premises without firing a gun after getting the cream he wanted.

Noel-Pratt explained that Wright had threatened her daughter, saying she had no idea who she was dealing with. The police chief added that Wright looked confident brandishing a gun in public.

The 38-year-old Florida man, Wright, was later charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and armed robbery. During an appearance in a bond court, he objected to the charges.

His lawyer argued that he had paid for his cheese and so had no intention to steal. Later on, the judge agreed to drop the charges of armed robbery against him.

According to the Miami Gardens Police Chief, her 23-year-old daughter received counseling following the disturbing incident, which left her traumatized.

Wright's mental state has been called into question, with Noel-Pratt pointing that he acted unreasonably and was unstable. She added that he had no balance of what should have occurred and had taken his annoyance to a different level.

Although judge Glazer dropped the charge for armed robbery, there was probable cause for aggravated assault with a firearm, and a bond was set at $10,000.

According to reports, Wright could be released on his own recognizance on the armed robbery charge. Aside from the punishment, he was also ordered to stay away from the 23-year-old and not go within 500 feet of Starbucks.

Reporters spoke with Wright's mother, who admitted that her son was a fine young man, but his actions are condemnable. This would not be Wright's first brush with the law. In 2009, he was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.

