Man Attacked a Starbucks Employee with a Gun Because She Did Not Put Cream Cheese in His Bagel

By Busayo Ogunjimi
Amomama
 16 days ago

A 38-year-old Florida man has been charged for attacking a 23-year-old Starbucks employee with a gun after she failed to add cream cheese in a bagel he purchased.

A Florida man got enraged and pulled a gun on his Starbucks barista after she failed to add cream cheese to the bagel. The said Starbuck employee is the daughter of a local police chief.

Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt confirmed the report, adding that the incident made her daughter fear her life. The police chief confessed that she was frightened to know that her daughter's life was endangered by a customer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cg3AZ_0abcPVmK00

The customer, a 38-year-old Omar Wright, threatened the 23-year-old worker at a Miami Gardens drive-through shop last week. He left the premises without firing a gun after getting the cream he wanted.

Noel-Pratt explained that Wright had threatened her daughter, saying she had no idea who she was dealing with. The police chief added that Wright looked confident brandishing a gun in public.

"It was upsetting to me to know that someone would go to that extreme." An angry Florida man pulled a gun on a drive-thru worker because they forgot the cream cheese with his bagel, Miami Gardens Police said. The worker was the police chief's daughter.https://t.co/2zGp8wPfe6

— The Associated Press (@AP) June 19, 2021

The 38-year-old Florida man, Wright, was later charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and armed robbery. During an appearance in a bond court, he objected to the charges.

His lawyer argued that he had paid for his cheese and so had no intention to steal. Later on, the judge agreed to drop the charges of armed robbery against him.

There has been a growing cry for change in the country.

Man 'pulled gun on police chief's daughter at Starbucks drive-thru' because they forgot to put cream cheese on his bagel https://t.co/8lcl26V9d4

— Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) June 20, 2021

According to the Miami Gardens Police Chief, her 23-year-old daughter received counseling following the disturbing incident, which left her traumatized.

Wright's mental state has been called into question, with Noel-Pratt pointing that he acted unreasonably and was unstable. She added that he had no balance of what should have occurred and had taken his annoyance to a different level.

#Florida man allegedly pulled a gun at a #Starbucks drive-thru, irate over a botched order, he pulled a firearm on a local #police chief’s daughter, who was working the counter. You never know who is who. https://t.co/gJ5Z6tsEy7 #FoxNews @FoxNews

— John Burnett (@IamJohnBurnett) June 20, 2021

Although judge Glazer dropped the charge for armed robbery, there was probable cause for aggravated assault with a firearm, and a bond was set at $10,000.

According to reports, Wright could be released on his own recognizance on the armed robbery charge. Aside from the punishment, he was also ordered to stay away from the 23-year-old and not go within 500 feet of Starbucks.

Miami Gardens Police @ChiefNoelPratt says man with gun made daughter 'fear for her life' at Starbucks https://t.co/vSkiOkHoYT

— CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) June 18, 2021

Reporters spoke with Wright's mother, who admitted that her son was a fine young man, but his actions are condemnable. This would not be Wright's first brush with the law. In 2009, he was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.

This incident follows a previous report that involved the killing of two people by a gunman who opened fire in Exposition Park and downtown Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kJt3Q_0abcPVmK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PxPOc_0abcPVmK00

One of his victims was reported to have been sitting in his car in a Starbucks drive-thru. Following the rise in gun violence, there has been a growing cry for change in the country.

What are your thoughts?
