LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
 16 days ago

Chuck found a new word. Isn’t that delightful. Apparently 3.85 million dead and counting, or people’s struggle for justice, is merely theater for him. Chuck (masks make me wince) Pezeshki, and Dale (I refuse to wear the mask of the Beast) Courtney saw the steps taken and their impact on business and religious freedoms as unjustified to reduce the spread of COVID 19.

#Covid 19#Cdc#Gauge Auto Shotgun#Americans
ReligionLongmont Daily Times-Call

Letters: Being Catholic; gun facts

It is good the Light of Christ church opens its doors and hearts to all people. Most Christian churches do the same. It must be made clear that while they call themselves Catholic, they are not Roman Catholic. Roman Catholics believe that at the consecration the bread and wine become the body and blood of Christ, just as Jesus said at the Last Supper. If one doesn’t believe all that the Roman Catholic church teaches, they must not present themselves for the Eucharist.
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Conservative Justices Warn Kavanaugh and Barrett Lack 'Fortitude' | Opinion

For the first time in a generation, there are six conservative justices on the Supreme Court. In time, this sextet will incrementally push the Court to the right. Yet, three of them are already sounding an alarm. Twice this term, Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch warned that Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett lack backbone.
ReligionWashington Post

I’m a gay, Christian pediatrician and have no doubt: Jesus would reject anti-trans laws

Terrance Weeden is a pediatrician who provides medical care to adolescents and young adults of all gender identities, gender expressions and sexual orientations in Chicago. “What would Jesus do?” This slogan has been used by Christians for decades, serving as a reminder to act in the way Jesus did (and would today) by showing love, mercy, compassion and kindness. When I was a child, this phrase was meaningful to me as I struggled to reconcile my Christianity with my sexuality. I tried to “pray the gay away” while taking comfort in the knowledge that Jesus would love me as I was.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Go to This State Without Quarantining

The vast majority of U.S. states have dropped quarantine and testing requirements for entry, but for some interstate travel, you would benefit from carrying your vaccination card with you. If you're looking to visit the country's most tropical destination, you may be forced to quarantine if you're not vaccinated. Hawaii is now requiring tourists to either show proof of vaccination against COVID, quarantine, or get tested according to the state's specific protocol if they want to travel there.
Congress & Courtsamericanpeoplenews.com

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Ripped For Reprehensible New Claim About COVID-19

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest comments about COVID-19 drew fierce backlash on Monday. In a threaded “message from America to the swamp” that she posted on Twitter, the Georgia Republican bombastically declared that “no cares” about the more transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus that is now seeding itself across the U.S. “or any other variant.”
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Warning that fully vaccinated may be spreading Delta variant as cases rise across US

Health experts in the United States have raised the alarm that vaccinated individuals might be spreading the Covid-19 Delta variant, as cases surge in states across the country.The highly transmissible Delta variant now makes up more than half of new infections in the US.Currently the B.1.1.7, or Alpha, variant is the dominant strain in the country, But researchers said the Delta variant would likely overtake the Alpha variant in three to four weeks.Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, told Insider that the spread of the Delta variant could actually be worse than current data...
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Fauci U-turns on masks AGAIN as he says fully-vaccinated Americans should wear face coverings in areas with low jab rate

DR ANTHONY Fauci has flip-flopped on masks once again, telling fully vaccinated people living in areas with low vaccination rates that they should still wear face coverings. Fauci made the remarks during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday after host Chuck Todd asked him if he'd wear a mask in a city such as Biloxi, Mississippi.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Enough: It's time to make vaccinations mandatory

(CNN) — It is time to impose vaccine mandates and passports. The Covid-19 vaccines continue to perform extraordinarily well, but the rate of infection is worsening in unvaccinated populations. The Delta variant is offering a sobering reminder that the pandemic has faded in much of the country but certainly not ended.
POTUSNewsweek

Trump Lawsuit Claims Michelle Obama, Democrats Coerced Facebook to Ban Him

Former President Donald Trump is blaming Democrats, including former first lady Michelle Obama, for pressuring Facebook to ban him from the platform, thereby making it harder for him to run for president in 2024. Trump filed a class-action lawsuit against Facebook on Wednesday, alleging that the platform violated his and...
ReligionBrunswick News

No one who is Christian is perfect

I have many friends who are not Christians because they say Christians are hypocritical. I do not think of myself this way, but how can I be sure that I am not keeping others from coming to Christ?. — D.C. Dear D.C.: No one who is a Christian is perfect,...
Latah County, IDMoscow-Pullman Daily News

Back Issues

There have been two more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Latah County, and three new cases during the weekend in Whitman County. University of Idaho President Scott Green announced in an email that the in-person graduation ceremony has been canceled because of the rise of COVID-19 cases in certain parts of the state. Graduates will receive “Commencement in a Box,” as well as videos sent to them, Green said. Whitman County’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases this year is 46. … Latah County recorded in 2019 its fewest reported criminal offenses in at least five years, according to the Idaho State Police Bureau of Criminal Identification’s annual “Crime in Idaho” report. The 2019 report states 1,325 offenses were reported in the county — a 1.6 percent decline from 2018. Moscow also experienced last year its fewest reported criminal offenses since at least 2015. The report states 834 offenses were reported to the Moscow Police Department — a 2.5 percent decline from 2018.

