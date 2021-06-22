LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

There have been two more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Latah County, and three new cases during the weekend in Whitman County. University of Idaho President Scott Green announced in an email that the in-person graduation ceremony has been canceled because of the rise of COVID-19 cases in certain parts of the state. Graduates will receive “Commencement in a Box,” as well as videos sent to them, Green said. Whitman County’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases this year is 46. … Latah County recorded in 2019 its fewest reported criminal offenses in at least five years, according to the Idaho State Police Bureau of Criminal Identification’s annual “Crime in Idaho” report. The 2019 report states 1,325 offenses were reported in the county — a 1.6 percent decline from 2018. Moscow also experienced last year its fewest reported criminal offenses since at least 2015. The report states 834 offenses were reported to the Moscow Police Department — a 2.5 percent decline from 2018.