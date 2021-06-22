After two months, Moscow police body cams pass muster

Moscow police officers have activated body cameras the past two months for fights, DUIs and even a call from a suicidal person who tried to stab himself, Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said Monday at the Moscow City Council meeting.

During the incident with the suicidal subject, Fry said two officers took the knife away from the man and the scene was recorded on the officers’ new body cameras — a situation that would not have been on camera in the past.

Fry said the officers handled the situation very well and the footage can be used as an educational tool for other officers.

City Councilor Maureen Laflin said it’s also useful for officers to review their own footage, adding “self-reflection is critical.”

“I just think that idea of really using that as an educational tool is really critical and very important,” she said.

All patrol officers and the code enforcement officer were equipped with the body cameras in April. The Moscow City Council in August unanimously approved the purchase and deployment of the devices.

According to a city news release in April, the total cost to implement the body camera program, including purchasing the 33 cameras, was $59,611. City Supervisor Gary Riedner said in August that he expects it will cost $140,000 to $150,000 annually for camera replacements, digital storage and records management.

Besides training, Fry said the cameras provide transparency and protect people.

“We know it was a large ticket item,” Fry said. “It cost a lot of money but we’ve always said that we will be transparent. We will be open to the public and we will not be afraid to show what we do and how we do it and I’ll back that any day as chief. You do have one of the most professional police departments in the nation and the cameras just made it even more so.”

City Attorney Mia Bautista said her office has provided a few recordings from body cameras to people asking for them via public records requests.

Bautista said it takes a significant amount of time to review video and redact footage like personal identifying information.

Bautista said her staff is trying to find the most efficient way to provide footage via public records requests so the person asking for the footage does not have to pay for it. She said the city would only charge if it takes staff longer than two hours to provide to the requestor.

Moscow police officers continue to operate their vehicle-mounted cameras, but body cameras will allow officers to record things out of the sight line of the in-car video cameras.

Both the vehicle and body cameras start recording when the vehicle’s lights and sirens are activated, Fry said. Officers can manually turn on their body cameras as well.

The department joins other area law enforcement agencies, including the Pullman Police Department, Whitman County Sheriff’s Office and Latah County Sheriff’s Office, which already use body cameras.

In other business Monday, the City Council approved preliminary plats for Rolling Hills 9th Addition and Anderson Addition Phase VI.

For Rolling Hills 9th Addition, the developer intends to subdivide the 2.3-acre area of land located east of the intersection of Third and Sixth streets into 10 lots. For Anderson Addition Phase VI, the developer is proposing to subdivide the 5.88-acre area of land at 2075 Sunnyside Ave. and 706 W. Palouse River Dr. into 18 lots.

