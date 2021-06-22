You can now share device audio on iOS and Android during Microsoft Teams screen sharing
Microsoft is rolling out the ability to share device audio when screen sharing during a Microsoft Teams call on iOS and Android. The update will enable the meeting participants to hear the device audio during the meeting, while the presenter is sharing audio-enabled content (e.g., videos, music, apps with audio). Once it’s rolled out, users will see an additional option to include device audio, next to the existing Share Screen option.mspoweruser.com