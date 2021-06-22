Cancel
You can now share device audio on iOS and Android during Microsoft Teams screen sharing

By Surur
mspoweruser.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft is rolling out the ability to share device audio when screen sharing during a Microsoft Teams call on iOS and Android. The update will enable the meeting participants to hear the device audio during the meeting, while the presenter is sharing audio-enabled content (e.g., videos, music, apps with audio). Once it’s rolled out, users will see an additional option to include device audio, next to the existing Share Screen option.

#Android 10#Microsoft Teams#Screen Sharing#Iphone Ipads#Teams Mobile
