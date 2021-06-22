You can now share device audio on iOS and Android during Microsoft Teams screen sharing

This story was originally published on Mar 15, 2021 and last updated on Jul 1, 2021. Twitter has had two-factor security based on physical keys, like the Yubikey or Google's Titan keys, for a long time. You've been able to log in with said keys on your phone (assuming your key works with your phone) for a few months. But what if you have to manage your company's PR Twitter account while on the go? Or more typically, what if you have a USB-A key for your desktop and an NFC key for mobile usage?