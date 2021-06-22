Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Austin FC brings the heat: Using the weather to their advantage

KVUE
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin FC is ready for the Austin heat. They might even use it to their advantage.

www.kvue.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSAustin American-Statesman

Austin FC player ratings dip in dismal performance versus Minnesota United

The midweek turnaround proved too difficult for Austin FC in a 2-0 loss at Minnesota United. El Tree played San Jose to a scoreless draw last Saturday for the home opener at Q2 Stadium, and are back at home Sunday to host Columbus in a match that begins a four-game homestand.
MLSESPN

Austin FC and Columbus meet in cross-conference contest

Columbus Crew (4-3-2) vs. Austin FC (2-5-3) LINE: Austin FC +141, Columbus +193, Draw +226; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Austin FC faces the Columbus Crew in non-conference action. Austin FC takes the field for the eleventh game in franchise history. Austin FC has has been outscored 11-6 through...
MLSAlbert Lea Tribune

Minnesota United strikes early in 2-0 win over Austin FC

ST. PAUL — Franco Fragapane and Adrien Hunou scored early goals eight minutes apart and Minnesota United beat expansion Austin FC 2-0 on Wednesday night. Minnesota (3-4-2) won for the first time since May 15 when it edged FC Dallas 1-0, also at Allianz Field. Austin (2-5-3) is winless in seven games.
MLSAustin Chronicle

Austin FC’s Injury Woes Compound in Minnesota Loss

Pile the bodies high at Kansas City and Minnesota and pile them high at Nashville and Seattle. Austin FC is losing its troops at an alarming rate. Even before the Verde started training ahead of Wednesday night’s skirmish against Minnesota United at Allianz Field, the injury report went five deep and included sorely missed starters Danny Hoesen and Daniel Pereira. But by the time the match ticked into its 10th minute, three of Austin FC’s most essential players had joined the ranks of the infirmed.
MLSCBS Austin

Austin FC takes on Columbus Crew at Q2 Stadium

Austin FC returned home for its second match at Q2 Stadium this time they took on Columbus Crew SC, the club formerly owned by Austin FC owner Anthony Precourt. It was Inaugural Pride Night tonight and Austin FC's supporters and groups showed up in style. At the conclusion of the...
MLSAustin American-Statesman

Austin FC injuries dampen excitement of looming four-game home stand

The biggest obstacle for Austin FC on Sunday won’t be the defending MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew, or tired legs from a midweek match in Minnesota that capped a road trip that included nine of the first 10 games of the season away from Q2 Stadium. The main storyline isn’t...
MLSchatsports.com

Supporter’s XI: Austin FC

After an emotional victory against the Chicago Fire where the Columbus Crew said goodbye to historic Crew Stadium, the Black & Gold lost in a defensive rock fight midweek in Philadelphia, 1-0. After a few day's rest, head coach Caleb Porter and his side head to Texas to take on Austin FC. Supporters naturally have had this game circled from the moment it was announced and Porter admitted that this game will, in fact, mean more. But after two tough games and still several key players out, how will he shuffle his lineup to stay fresh?
MLSchatsports.com

How to Watch: Crew vs. Austin FC

It’s happening. In 2017, the idea was for the Columbus Crew to move to Austin, Texas. Four years later, the Crew is playing the newest club in MLS in Austin FC at its new home in Q2 Stadium. Austin FC is owned by previous Black & Gold owner Anthony Precourt, who attempted to relocate the club to Austin, sparking the Save The Crew movement that kept the club in Columbus. It’s one of just two matches for Columbus against the Western Conference this year and it's on national television.
MLSchatsports.com

Massive Scouting Report: Austin FC

Ever since the Save The Crew movement ended and fans began to return to their normal way of supporter life, the focus shifted towards the first matchup with expansion side Austin FC. The wait is almost over as the Columbus Crew head deep in the heart of Texas to battle the Austin FC and the man they once called their owner Anthony Precourt on national television Sunday evening.
MLSAustin American-Statesman

Meet the foe: Austin FC host MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew

Austin FC returns to Q2 Stadium for a Sunday night matchup with defending MLS Cup champions, Columbus Crew. Both teams are coming off of midweek road losses with Austin FC falling to Minnesota United and Columbus dropping a match to Philadelphia Union. Columbus Crew beat writer Jacob Myers of the...
MLSPosted by
Austonia

Where to watch Austin FC's second match at Q2 Stadium

Tensions are sure to run high at Austin FC's second-ever home match as they take on owner Anthony Precourt's former team, Columbus Crew SC, at 7 p.m. on Sunday. For those not able to grab those high-demand tickets, here's some watch parties around the city where you can sit back or jump around as you watch the match.
MLSGarden City Telegram

Columbus Crew at Austin FC odds, picks and prediction

The Columbus Crew (4 wins, 3 losses, 2 draws) visit Austin FC (2-5-3) Sunday at Q2 Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we preview the Columbus Crew vs. Austin FC odds and lines, and make our best MLS bets, picks and predictions. For Austin FC, this will...
Austin, TXPosted by
hillcountrynews

Austin FC signs Senegalese striker Moussa Djitté

Goalscoring help is on the way for Austin FC. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
MLSHouston Chronicle

Stuver, defense help Austin FC to 0-0 tie with Crew

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Brad Stuver had six saves and expansion Austin FC played the defending champion Columbus Crew to a 0-0 tie Sunday night. Stuver, a 30-year-old who made just nine combined appearances over his first eight MLS season, has two straight shutouts and three in the last four, games. Stuver, who has played every minute this season for Austin, leads MLS with 54 saves and is tied for the shutouts leads.
MLSchatsports.com

Game Grades: Crew at Austin FC

The highly-anticipated first meeting between Columbus Crew and expansion franchise Austin FC was a busy one but ended scoreless as the Black & Gold and the Texans had to settle for a 0-0 draw at Q2 Stadium, in Austin. The Black & Gold were out-possessed during most of the match but managed to arguably create the most dangerous goal-scoring opportunities despite not converting one over the 90 minutes.
MLSmassivereport.com

The great debate: Is the Crew vs. Austin FC a rivalry?

A rival or not a rival, that is the question. Rivalries in Major League Soccer are strange things. Some happen naturally and others are forced on teams by MLS. On Sunday, the Columbus Crew will play in what could be a rivalry game against expansion side Austin FC. These teams have been designated as potential rivals by MLS — the game is one of two for the Crew against Western Conference opposition and is on national television — after former Black & Gold investor-operator Anthony Precourt attempted to move the Columbus franchise to Austin and is still involved in Texas’ newest MLS team.
MLSmassivereport.com

Crew’s first trip Austin FC ends in 0-0 draw

The Columbus Crew ended a busy week with a high-intensity 0-0 draw with expansion side Austin FC. Despite a game that featured 32 shots between the teams and 11 shots on target, neither team was able to score a goal as points were shared. The hosts started the game with...
MLSmassivereport.com

What We Learned: Crew vs. Austin FC

The 10th MLS game for the Columbus Crew was an exciting 0-0 draw at Austin FC. Despite the scoreline, the teams combined for more than 30 shots and played with energy in a raucous environment at Q2 Stadium. Through the first 10 games of 2021, the defending MLS Cup champions grabbed 15 points but have been held scoreless in five of its six road games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy