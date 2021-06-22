Cancel
Business

Dutch payments startup Mollie raises another $800M at a $6.5B valuation

By Ingrid Lunden
TechCrunch
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlackstone Growth (BXG), Blackstone’s growth equity investing business, led the investment, with participation also from EQT Growth, General Atlantic, HMI Capital, Alkeon Capital and TCV. TCV led Mollie’s breakout Series B in September last year. Mollie has been on a major growth tear in recent years. The company is currently...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Morrissey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Valuations#Economics#Dutch#Blackstone#Eqt Growth#Hmi Capital#Alkeon Capital#Acer#Messagebird#Worldpay#Fiserv#First Data#Api#Playbooks#Stripe
