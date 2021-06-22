Dutch payments startup Mollie raises another $800M at a $6.5B valuation

Houston, Texas , July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agrico Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and led by Chairman and CEO Brent de Jong, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,500,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share. The units are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("NASDAQ") under the ticker symbol "RICOU" beginning July 8, 2021. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and the warrants are expected to be traded on the NASDAQ under the symbols "RICO" and "RICOW," respectively.