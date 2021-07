Achraf Hakimi is on his way from Inter Milan to PSG — not yet official, but just a matter of time — which means that Inter will need to find a replacement right back. Their preferred targets are reportedly PSV’s Denzel Dumfries, Lazio’s Manuel Lazzari, or Arsenal’s Héctor Bellerín, but they may not be able to afford any of the three — especially Dumfries, who had himself a star turn at Euro 2020 despite Netherlands’ elimination in the Round of 16.