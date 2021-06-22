Cancel
Hendersonville, NC

Blue Ridge Humane Society Offers Text Line to Help Find Lost Pets

 16 days ago

Blue Ridge Humane Society has launched a new lost animal text line to further provide support for pet owners facing the unthinkable: a lost pet. If you have a pet go missing, text 'LOST' to (833) 786-0730 and start receiving actions to take immediately. The text messages, containing steps to take and resources for lost pets, will come in different intervals spread out across minutes, hours, and days until you text 'STOP'.

