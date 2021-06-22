Cancel
Gaspard Augé – Escapades

By Ben Devlin
musicomh.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since Justice’s epoch-defining 2007 debut + was followed up by Audio, Video, Disco, it has been clear that the French duo were more committed to proggy song structures and live instrumentation than club bangers. Gaspard Augé consolidates this approach with his debut solo record, a dynamic, ostentatious ode to the ’70s with all the kitsch that entails.

Eminem
#Justice#Audio Video#French#Bbc Sport#Rocambole#Yin
Related
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Justice’s Gaspard Augé: ‘We lack humour. Everyone is so self conscious about maintaining their image’

One of the downsides of being a music journalist during the pandemic is losing the opportunity to nose around pop star’s houses. Who doesn’t want to know what kind of reading material Elton John keeps in his bathroom? Or where Dua Lipa buys her cushions?Luckily, before our interview with Gaspard Augé, the taller and hairier member of Grammy-winning French electronic duo Justice, he sends over a folder stuffed full of pictures from his flat to show the mise-en-scène that inspired his debut solo album Escapades. There are shots of him sat in front of his record collection and a Bee...
MusicThe Guardian

Justice’s Gaspard Augé: ‘Justin Bieber’s album is a very conscious rip-off’

It is what every musician dreams of: after 15 years of fame, fortune and festival headline slots, you put your group on hold and prepare a solo record. You shoot audacious videos in the mountains, trawl the history of cinema for visual motifs and distil a lifetime’s worth of sonic influences into a complete statement. And then you get embroiled in a legal battle with Justin Bieber.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

Justice’s Gaspard Augé on Resurrecting the Golden Age of Maximalist Pop on “Escapades”

The last time I saw Gaspard Augé, he was behind the turntables in the basement of a hundred-year-old factory-turned-venue on the Brooklyn-Queens border, packed wall-to-wall with the coolest people in New York City who’d all been invited out to Frank Ocean’s soon-to-be-notorious retro club-culture tribute party PrEP+. He was spinning a peak-hour set alongside Xavier de Rosnay, his partner in the era-defining electronic duo Justice, and it was everything you’d want a Justice gig to be: dark, loud, sexy, and delicately balanced on the brink of chaos without quite tipping over. It was, he and I agree, the last good party before the world shut down.
Musicthis song is sick

Gasper Augé, ½ Of Justice, Releases Otherworldly Cinematic Debut Album ‘Escapades’

Gaspard Augé has always created brilliantly lurid musical worlds to get lost in. Best known as one half of the iconic duo, Justice, the French electronic producer decided it was time to figure out his own musical identity with a solo project. His debut album, Escapades, is full of deliciously massive dreamscapes and sentimental sugar rushes that conjure images of proggy pagan rituals in orbit or spaghetti westerns on a space station.
MusicYour EDM

Justice’s Gaspard Augé Publicly Comments on Justin Bieber’s Strangely Similar ‘Justice’ Album Art

Three months ago, Justin Bieber revealed the album artwork for his for most recent album, Justice. At the time, Ed Banger Records, the label representing French duo Justice, shared an image of the original concept design for the artists’ logo and it looked frighteningly similar. As it turns out, that wasn’t quite as much a coincidence as it would have originally seemed.
