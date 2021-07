24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that GBP ‘has scope to test 1.3860 first before easing’. Our view was not wrong as GBP rose to 1.3862 before easing slightly. From here, there appears to be scope for GBP to advance to 1.3885 first before a deeper pullback can be expected. The next resistance at 1.3910 is unlikely to come into the picture. Support is at 1.3825 followed by 1.3795.”