NZD/USD: US dollar unlikely to soften amid hawkish Fed tone – ANZ

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe kiwi recovered on Monday as the USD pulled back and equities rebounded. Nonetheless, it is difficult to see the USD softening much amid hawkish Fed rhetoric, in the opinion of economists at ANZ Bank. NZD/USD at crossroad short-term. “The kiwi strengthened as risk appetite improved, equities rebound and bond...

www.fxstreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
