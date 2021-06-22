Cancel
Three possible causes of a slowdown in US growth in 2022 – Natixis

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS growth has already slowed down in 2021. But there is reason to fear a sharp slowdown in the US economy in 2022, due to the end of the stimulus plan and the reduction in the size of the investment plan; monetary policy tightening and negative wealth effect; low participation rate. This reinforces the conviction of economists at Natixis that eurozone growth will outpace US growth in 2022.

