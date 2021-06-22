Cancel
GBP/USD flirts with session lows, around 1.3900 mark

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBP/USD witnessed fresh selling on Tuesday and eroded a part of the overnight strong gains. The Fed’s hawkish turn, rebounding US bond yields underpinned the USD and exerted pressure. The downside is likely to remain limited as the focus remains on the BoE meeting on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair maintained...

