Good data is now bad news for US stock markets – Charles Schwab

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is possible that good data could be interpreted as bad news for the US stock market at least in the near-term as strong economic data, especially on jobs, could prompt the Fed to unwind earlier. In contrast, good news may remain good news for international stocks, because the rise in inflation has not been seen globally and central bankers in Europe and Japan are not under pressure to communicate tighter policy, economists at Charles Schwab report.

