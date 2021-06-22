The Flash Season 7 Episode 14

Airing on The CW television network, the In the Dark TV show stars Perry Mattfeld, Brooke Markham, Casey Deidrick, Keston John, Morgan Krantz, Theodore Bhat, and Matt Murray. In the series, Murphy (Mattfeld) is a messy twenty-something who struggles on a daily basis to balance her random hookups, her hangovers, and her drug front. She’s also blind. In season three, Murphy and her best friend, Jess (Markham), along with their annoying friend Felix (Krantz), and Murphy’s ex-boyfriend, Max (Deidrick), find themselves faced with yet another dilemma – how to avoid getting caught for murder.