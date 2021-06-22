Harland Bartholomew: Destroyer Of The Urban Fabric Of St. Louis
From Daily St. Louis News: Many people know of Robert Moses, the urban planner in New York who changed the city’s landscape by razing historic neighborhoods and constructing urban highways and large monolithic apartment buildings in upper Manhattan, but many are unaware of his St. Louis contemporary. While Moses was clearing out the historic neighborhoods in New York, Bartholomew was at work in St. Louis, helping to shape the region as we see it today.www.constructforstl.org