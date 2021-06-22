Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Harland Bartholomew: Destroyer Of The Urban Fabric Of St. Louis

constructforstl.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Daily St. Louis News: Many people know of Robert Moses, the urban planner in New York who changed the city’s landscape by razing historic neighborhoods and constructing urban highways and large monolithic apartment buildings in upper Manhattan, but many are unaware of his St. Louis contemporary. While Moses was clearing out the historic neighborhoods in New York, Bartholomew was at work in St. Louis, helping to shape the region as we see it today.

www.constructforstl.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
State
New York State
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Massachusetts State
City
Newark, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harland Bartholomew
Person
Robert Moses
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Planning#Eminent Domain#Daily St Louis News#African Americans#Around Union Station
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Zaila Avant-garde becomes first African American Spelling Bee winner

Zaila Avant-garde won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday night, making her the first African American champion of the contest. Avant-garde, a 14-year-old from Harvey, La., won the Scripps Cup in the 18th round after she correctly spelled the word “murraya.” She is the first African American contestant to win in the competition's 96-year history, according to The Associated Press.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...

Comments / 0

Community Policy