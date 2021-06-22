Cancel
Tusculum, TN

TU Promotes Eveline Parson To Women's Basketball Assistant

Greeneville Sun
 16 days ago

Tusculum University head women's basketball coach Meagan Price has announced that Eveline Parsons has been promoted to full-time assistant coach for the Pioneers. Parsons served as the program's graduate assistant during the 2020-21 season, helping Tusculum to its second consecutive South Atlantic Conference Women’s Basketball tournament championship. The Pioneers, who were ranked as high as seventh nationally during the season, finished the year with a 19-4 overall record and in second place in the SAC with a 15-3 league record.

www.greenevillesun.com
