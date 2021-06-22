TU Promotes Eveline Parson To Women's Basketball Assistant

Tusculum University head women's basketball coach Meagan Price has announced that Eveline Parsons has been promoted to full-time assistant coach for the Pioneers. Parsons served as the program's graduate assistant during the 2020-21 season, helping Tusculum to its second consecutive South Atlantic Conference Women’s Basketball tournament championship. The Pioneers, who were ranked as high as seventh nationally during the season, finished the year with a 19-4 overall record and in second place in the SAC with a 15-3 league record.