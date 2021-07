Talla 2XLC x Christina Novelli – ‘I’ve Been Gone So Long’. Talla 2XLC as it seems never sleeps as he is tranceaholic for sure. He has many great releases and his latest collaboration with Christina Novelli with the title ‘I’ve Been Gone So Long’ will definitely be one of the summer anthems around the world without doubts. The melodies and synths are bright and shining, the driving basslines ensure total dancefloor domination and the whole atmosphere oozes quality. Christina’s emotional performance will resonate inside us and we will start to sing along with her instantly. The first monster vocal trance anthem of the summer just landed with the signatures of Talla 2XLC and Christina Novelli with ‘I’ve Been Gone So Long’.