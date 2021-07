The Festival de Granada, Spain has announced that Nuria Rial will replace Anna Caterina Antonacci in a concert on July 8, 2021. The festival announced that Anna Caterina Antonacci, who was scheduled to perform a concert at Patio de los Inocentes del Hospital Real, will be unable after being in contact with a positive COVID-19 case. As a result, Caterina must be in quarantine for 10 days and will not be able to travel to Granada. Nuria Rial will sing the same program alongside Forma Antiqva.