London pre-open: Stocks seen up after positive Wall St session

By Michele Maatouk
ShareCast
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon stocks were set to rise at the open on Tuesday following a positive session on Wall Street. The FTSE 100 was called to open 17 points higher at 7,079. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "After an initially negative start yesterday markets in Europe turned around strongly to finish the day higher, as investors slowly get used to the idea that all of this talk about the prospect of rate rises and tapering is merely finessing a timeline, rather than any underlying concerns that the Fed is going to be knee jerk when it comes to withdrawing stimulus and potentially raising rates.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Cmc Markets#The New York Fed#National Express#European#Spanish
